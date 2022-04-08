“It can be an ongoing debate and nobody will know” – Tuchel expresses his opinion on struggles faced by key Chelsea player this season

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is currently playing below his normal standard, as was evident in recent clashes with Real Madrid and Brentford where he struggled to make an impact.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has aired his opinion on the Frenchman, admitting that he's struggling this season amid injury setbacks and illnesses.

“I can honestly not answer the question," the German tactician told a press conference ahead of the trip to Southampton this weekend.

Squawka @Squawka



86% pass accuracy

13 duels won

9 ball recoveries

7 take-ons completed (most)

6 final third entries

6 interceptions

4 chances created

3 aerial duels won



He won MOTM in both games. N'Golo Kante's game(s) by numbers vs. Real Madrid in the 2020/21 #UCL semi-finals:86% pass accuracy13 duels won9 ball recoveries7 take-ons completed (most)6 final third entries6 interceptions4 chances created3 aerial duels wonHe won MOTM in both games. N'Golo Kante's game(s) by numbers vs. Real Madrid in the 2020/21 #UCL semi-finals:86% pass accuracy13 duels won9 ball recoveries7 take-ons completed (most)6 final third entries6 interceptions4 chances created3 aerial duels wonHe won MOTM in both games. 💪

"It can be an ongoing debate and nobody will know. N'Golo is a key player and has outstanding qualities. He can give things to a team no one else can. He struggles this season due to injuries and illness. This is a reason for some of our consistency, of course."

It is worth noting that Kante has played each of his last two matches for Chelsea while fasting for Ramadan. In both games, he failed to exert his influence as he usually does, with the Blues falling short and suffering back-to-back defeats.

Thomas Tuchel has insinuated that the Ramadan fasting activity could have contributed to the Frenchman's fitness level in those games. He said:

"At the moment, he is fasting due to his religion and belief. He is not doing it for the first time but if you do not eat or drink for many days during the day, it can be an effect. But maybe it's part of the explanation of maybe why we had the feeling he is not on his highest level."

"He is a key player with unique qualities. So we try to help him because we know what we have when he is on the pitch,” the German added.

What's next for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea?

Can Ngolo Kante recover his form as we enter the final stretch of the campaign?

Following their 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League midweek, Chelsea will return to Premier League action this weekend with a clash with Southampton scheduled for Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's men will be hoping to return to winning ways at Saint Mary's Stadium after losing 4-1 to Brentford in the English top flight last time out. It remains to be seen if they can grab a vital victory away from home.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava