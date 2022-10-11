"It would certainly give teams something to think about. Perhaps even Manchester City" – Pundit urges Graham Potter to consider playing Chelsea duo as pair in attack

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Garth Crooks has encouraged Chelsea head coach Graham Potter to pair Kai Havertz and Armando Broja together up front to introduce a unique dynamic in attack.

The Blues climbed up to fourth place in the Premier League table with a confident 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 8). While Havertz opened the scoring minutes before the break, Broja and Christian Pulisic netted in the second half.

Havertz, 23, converted a cross from Mason Mount with a well-timed header, scoring his second goal in his last three Premier League appearances. On the other hand, Broja bagged his first-ever goal in a Chelsea shirt after coming on as a second-half substitute.

In his 'Team of the Week' column on BBC, Crooks discussed the idea of Potter using two strikers in his system. He wrote:

"If Chelsea are still looking for a number nine, I think they might have found him if they are bold enough. Kai Havertz is starting to find himself in top-flight football.

"With two goals for Germany against England recently, he's also starting to find the back of the net in his club colours as well. Havertz looks altogether much more composed around the goal these days."

He added:

"So too is Armando Broja. The Albania forward looks particularly comfortable at Stamford Bridge these days and I wonder if Graham Potter would consider playing them as a pair. It would certainly give teams something to think about. Perhaps even Manchester City."

Crooks also picked Blues defender Kalidou Koulibaly as one of the centre-backs in his team. Lauding the Senegalese, he wrote:

"In Chelsea's 3-0 win against Wolves, Koulibaly looked comfortable in a back three and showed why he had been so successful in Italy.

"He is an instinctive defender, and given time I think he will be as important to the Blues as Antonio Rudiger eventually became before his departure."

The west London outfit are next scheduled to lock horns with AC Milan at the San Siro in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 11).

PSG eye surprise move for Chelsea star - Reports

According to Foot Mercato, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are planning a move for Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon international is also interested in sealing a return to France.

Aubameyang, 33, joined the Blues from Barcelona for a fee in the region of £10 million on the summer deadline day, penning a two-year deal. He has scored two goals in four matches this season.

