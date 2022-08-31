"It is clear" - Erik ten Hag confirms plans for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Old Trafford, as per journalist Simon Stone.

He told reporters in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Red Devils' clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on September 1:

"It is clear. We need quality players. You need more to cover all the games."

There has been huge speculation over the future of Ronaldo, who had reportedly asked the club to consider selling if a reasonable offer was made.

No concrete interest has been shown in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, with the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid having backed out of moves.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner only returned to Old Trafford last summer from Juventus for £13.5 million.

He managed an impressive 24 goals in 38 appearances but his future was left uncertain following Manchester United's failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Ten Hag's side's stance throughout the transfer saga has been that the player is not for sale.

Cristiano Ronaldo has remained tight-lipped on speculation, however, he did leave a response on an Instagram account telling fans that the truth would soon come out.

The veteran forward has a year left remaining on his current deal with Manchester United, with the option to extend for a further year.

He has been dropped by Ten Hag for the Red Devils' last two fixtures, which has seen the side pick up their first two victories of the season.

The Portuguese star started United's 4-0 thrashing away at Brentford and looked dejected as he trudged off the pitch, ignoring the club's supporters.

Ronaldo has not got his desired exit

The Cristiano Ronaldo circus looks like it's finally ending and not the way in which many had envisioned.

There had been a strong feeling the veteran striker would be departing when reports broke that he wanted out of Old Trafford.

Manchester United's stance in public appeared to be that they were not willing to part ways with the legendary striker.

However, as the saga grew on, so too did Ten Hag's obvious frustrations with the situation.

The situation regarding Ronaldo's future has become a nuisance for Ten Hag, who has just got started in the United job.

Many had believed that Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped to the bench was a sign that he was headed out of the club.

Instead, the Red Devils now perhaps have an unsettled superstar in their team, with Ten Hag needing to decide if he continues benching him.

