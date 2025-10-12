"It was clear I had no place there" - Chelsea star Marc Guiu explains why he had to leave Barcelona

Chelsea star Marc Guiu has opened up about the reason behind his departure from Barcelona. The Spaniard left the Catalan outfit in the summer of 2024 to join the Blues.

Guiu claims that the competition at Camp Nou was the primary factor for his decision to leave the club. At the time, the LaLiga side played Robert Lewandowski as their first-choice striker and had brought in Vitor Roque as an alternative.

Seemingly hinting at the fact that his game time would be curtailed, Guiu told Sport (via One Football):

"Honestly, I feel like I could've played a little more. But you could see the club had other projects. [Robert] Lewandowski was there and they'd just signed Vitor Roque. It was clear I had no place there."

He added:

“The only time I spoke with Hansi Flick, I remember was during a play-off and he told me to do well."

“The truth is that I would've liked the manager to call me, but it wasn't the case. In the end I understood the situation wasn't good for me and I decided to leave.”

Overall, Guiu made just seven senior appearances for Barcelona, bagging two goals. He's played 17 games for Chelsea since signing, finding the net on six occasions.

Most recently, the 19-year-old was sent on loan at the start of the 2025/26 season to Sunderland but was soon recalled. Currently, he is competing with Joao Pedro for minutes in the number nine position at Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona make decision on Robert Lewandowski's contract renewal- Reports

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona are reportedly against renewing their veteran striker Robert Lewandowski's contract beyond 2026. The Poland international's agreement at Camp Nou runs out next summer, but there were suggestions from Sporting Director Deco that the attacker could see his contract extended.

However, Sport are of the opinion that the Catalan outfit will bid adieu to the former Borussia Dortmund man who came to Barcelona in the summer of 2022 (via Football Espana). Since then, he's made 156 appearances across competitions for the club, bagging 105 goals and 20 assists.

Moreover, the forward is now 37 and could be nearing the end of his professional career. Hansi Flick also has the option to turn to either Marcus Rashford or Ferran Torres to lead the line for his side.

In this campaign, Lewandowski has started just three matches in La Liga and one in the UEFA Champions League. This could be a sign of a shift in plans for the Blaugrana.

