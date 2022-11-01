“It is a completely different shape” – Raheem Sterling reacts to being played as wing-back at Chelsea as he makes claim about ‘better’ position for him

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling has claimed he has no issues with playing as a wing-back under Graham Potter.

Since the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss took over in September, he has often deployed Sterling as a wing-back. It is an incredibly unfamiliar role for the 27-year-old, who is used to playing on the wings.

The England forward has produced a disappointing return for Chelsea since his summer move from Manchester City, scoring just four times in 16 appearances.

Sterling's form has begun to concern England supporters ahead of the FIFA World Cup, but the winger has claimed he is ready to try a new challenge.

When asked on the Kelly and Wrighty show about his new role, he hinted that he wanted to play further forward and will need time to adapt. Sterling claimed (per Daily Mail):

"It is like anything, you come to a new team, there is different things going to be asked of you. It is a completely different shape. I haven't played in a back five for a while but it is something the manager has asked me to do and it is something I am more than happy to do."

He added:

"When we have got the ball, I am high and wide but of course you have to defend. But the more I'm next to the box, the better I am for myself. But the more time I have to figure it out in this position, I am more than happy to play it."

Raheem Sterling insists Chelsea need time to gel under Graham Potter

Sterling joined Chelsea in the summer to play for Thomas Tuchel. He probably didn't expect to be learning an entirely new position under Graham Potter less than six months later. However, he is doing his best to learn, despite insisting that his best position is as a winger 'for sure'.

The forward has been criticized for his lack of goal contributions for Chelsea so far. However, he has insisted that the team will soon be thriving under the 47-year-old. Sterling further added:

"I feel my best position is a winger, that's for sure. But the manager has his way of playing and he's not had a full preseason with us, he was dropped in the middle of a storm, really."

He added:

"He has grabbed it with both hands and he is trying to figure out the best personnel for positions. I keep saying, with time it will all gel nicely."

