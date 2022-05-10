"It was not continued" - Thomas Tuchel clarifies rumors of bust-up with Chelsea star

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has lifted the lid on the alleged bust-up he had with Marcos Alonso during the Blues' match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The London giants were held to a 2-2 draw by Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday. Romelu Lukaku initially gave them a two-goal lead, but goals from Franciscio Trincao and Conor Coady, who netted seven minutes into injury time, saw them drop two points.

Alonso, who started at left wing-back for Chelsea, was replaced by Saul Niguez at the start of the second half when the score was still 0-0. After the game, it emerged that the 31-year-old was taken off following a heated exchange with Tuchel.

The conflict reportedly led to a bust-up between the manager and the player. There have also been suggestions that Alonso may have now played his last match for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

However, Tuchel has now rubbished claims that the two are not on good terms following the Wolves game. The Chelsea boss insisted that his issue with Alonso has been 'solved'. He told a press conference [via football.london]:

"It started and ended in the first half. It was not continued at half time or nothing else. It was not continued at half time and was solved."

Chelsea are set to lock horns with relegation-battling Leeds United at Elland Road on Wednesday. It remains to be seen if Alonso will retain his place in the Blues' starting lineup for the trip to Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Tuchel and Co are winless in three games in the Premier League. They now face the risk of losing their third-place to Arsenal, who are just one point behind them.

Alonso could swap Chelsea for Barcelona this summer

Alonso has been on Chelsea's books since 2016 when he joined them from Fiorentina for £20 million. However, there are doubts about his future at Stamford Bridge as his contract expires at the end of next season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Alonso is a serious transfer target for Barcelona ahead of the summer. The Catalans have reportedly identified the 31-year-old as an option to strengthen their options at left-back.

Alonso is said to be keen on the idea of returning to Spain in the summer transfer window. He is thus open to joining Barcelona despite starting his career at Real Madrid.

