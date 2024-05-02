“It was crazy” - American streamer says Lionel Messi received loudest cheer at Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics game

American streamer Adin Ross has revealed that Lionel Messi received the loudest cheers when spectators spotted him attending the Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game on Monday (April 29).

Speaking on Kick.com's live streaming channel, Ross said "It was crazy" when the camera showed Messi on the big screen during the NBA game.

"When they showed Messi [at the Miami Heat game], it was the loudest thing I've ever heard in my life, everyone stood up and clapped for Messi, it was crazy," said Adin Ross.

This was the first time Lionel Messi was spotted attending an NBA game since joining Inter Miami in the summer of 2023. He has previously attended games at the FTX Arena. The Argentine legend was accompanied by his teammates Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jorbi Alba.

The players were sporting Heat merchandise, with Busquets wearing a Miami Heat hoodie. They arrived right before tip-off and were escorted to the VIP arena.

Lionel Messi has taken Inter Miami to the top of the Eastern Conference this season

Since Lionel Messi joined the Herons, they have been performing exceptionally well. The club is currently at the top of the Eastern Conference of the MLS with 21 points from 11 games (won six, lost two, drew three).

Inter Miami defeated the New England Revolution 4-1 on April 27, with Messi scoring two goals and providing one assist to Suarez. They are set to face the New York Red Bulls on Sunday, May 5. In the current season, Messi has scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 10 appearances across competitions.

After Messi's arrival last year, Inter Miami won their first trophy, as the Herons defeated Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties to win the Leagues Cup championship in 2023.

Soon after Lionel Messi moved to Miami, his former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba left the club to join La Pulga in the United States. Luis Suarez, who also played alongside Messi in Barcelona between 2014 and 2020, left the Brazilian club Gremio to join Inter Miami last summer.