“It’d be amazing and it would mean a lot” – Chelsea star opens up on 2022 World Cup ambitions

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has opened up on his ambitions to make the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The English midfielder has staved off injuries this season, allowing him to have a consistent run of games with Chelsea.

Loftus-Cheek has made 14 appearances across competitions, contributing an assist.

The Englishman is renowned as a central midfielder but has shown his versatility by playing at both right wing-back and as a defensive midfielder.

His performances for the Blues this season have been appraised by many.

Some are even suggesting he could be part of the England team that heads to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in late November.

Loftus-Cheek was asked what it would mean to make the Three Lions' 26-man squad for the World Cup.

He replied (via football.london):

"It'd be amazing and it would mean a lot. As a player, going to the 2018 World Cup, you see your trajectory going up and being at the next World Cup if everything goes well. A lot has happened in that time but I am just glad to be fit and healthy."

Loftus-Cheek was part of England's impressive 2018 FIFA World Cup outing where he made four appearances, contributing an assist.

He played the full 90 minutes in both group stage matches, including a 6-1 win over Panama and a 1-0 defeat to Belgium.

However, injury issues have been a problem for the midfielder throughout his career.

He missed 38 games in the 2018/19 season with an Achilles tendon rupture but has bounced back and is now playing some of his best football.

Chelsea midfielder Loftus-Cheek could head to AC Milan next summer after impressing against them this season

Loftus-Cheek is wanted by Stefano Poli's side

Loftus-Cheek may be impressive under Potter but reports suggest that the Chelsea manager is open to allowing the midfielder to leave next summer.

It could be a move to reigning Serie A champions Milan, who are keen admirers of the former Crystal Palace loanee.

The Rossonerri have seen Loftus-Cheek up close in the Champions League this season as he played as a defensive midfielder in a 3-0 victory on 5 October.

He made one key pass in that match alongside two tackles and four interceptions.

The Englishman was also part of the Blues side that secured a 2-0 win away at the San Siro, coming on in the 61st minute.

He has two years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

