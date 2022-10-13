AC Milan keen on signing Chelsea midfielder next summer - Reports

AC Milan are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, as per Calciomercato.

Loftus-Cheek has recently found game time at Stamford Bridge following loan spells at Fulham and Crystal Palace.

He has made 11 appearances in all competitions this season, and his versatility has seen him play at both wing-back and in midfield.

The English midfielder has been at Stamford Bridge for six years, rising up the youth ranks before making his debut in 2015 for the senior team.

Now playing under new Chelsea manager Graham Potter, a decision will need to be made over the Englishman's future, with his contract expiring in 2024.

Milan are showing an interest and hold a good relationship with the Blues.

The Rossoneri are on the lookout for a player who boasts a similar profile to that of former midfielder Franck Kessie, who departed for Barcelona as a free agent in the summer.

Milan were said to have been keen viewers of Loftus-Cheek's performance in the Blues' recent 3-0 victory over the Serie A side in the Champions League.

The club's technical director Paolo Maldini and director of football Frederic Massara are admirers of the English midfielder.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Ruben Loftus-Cheek when he’s at his best… Ruben Loftus-Cheek when he’s at his best… 🔥 https://t.co/ubWJ84BQVB

However, it is noted that there is no room for negotiation at the moment.

It may be a waiting game heading towards next year as Loftus-Cheek enters the final year of his contract.

He has made 133 appearances at Stamford Bridge, scoring 13 goals and contributing 17 assists.

Chelsea may need to keep hold of Loftus-Cheek

Potter's side could be short of options in midfield

Loftus-Cheek could be vital for the Blues with midfield duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho's contracts expiring next summer.

Talks over new deals for the duo are yet to take place and reports claim that Kante is being lined up by Barcelona.

Kante has incurred injury issues at the start of the campaign, making just two appearances across competitions.

Meanwhile, Jorginho has been an ever-present for the Blues this season, making 12 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals.

The pair have been a key part of Chelsea's recent success, winning the Champions League in 2021.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Ngolo Kante has not travelled and as a reaction to his old injury. Graham Potter talking about. Ngolo Kante has not travelled and as a reaction to his old injury. Graham Potter talking about. https://t.co/wg54J0UcbV

However, Potter is now in charge, having succeeded former manager Thomas Tuchel in early September.

The English tactician may be looking to rebuild the Blues in his own image.

This may see players who have been at Chelsea for a number of years depart, especially if their contracts are expiring.

