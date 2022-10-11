Barcelona want to sign World Cup-winning midfielder on free transfer next summer: Reports

Barcelona reportedly want to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante next summer on a free transfer.

According to Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez (via Barca Universal), the Blaugrana's technical staff and manager Xavi Hernandez are huge admirers of Kante and are keen to bring him to Camp Nou. The Frenchman signed for Chelsea in 2016 and has since played 262 times for the club but his contract will expire at the end of the season.

With Sergio Busquets' contract also expiring next summer, Kante would be an ideal replacement for the Barcelona legend. However, the midfielder has suffered numerous injury problems recently, playing just twice this season in all competitions due to a hamstring issue.

Kante has been one of European football's leading midfielders in recent years, with his incredible energy making him a master at both ends of the pitch. The French international made his name as a part of the historic Leicester City team that won the Premier League title in 2016.

Later that summer, he moved to Stamford Bridge and won another league title in his first season, where he was crowned PFA 'Players' Player of the Year'. Kante has also won the FA Cup, the Europa League and the 2021 Champions League. He won the 'Man of the Match' award in the 1-0 win over Manchester City in the UCL final.

Kante was also an integral part of the France squad that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and will be hopeful of being fit for the upcoming tournament in Qatar.

"I'm very happy to have had the opportunity to meet & play with him. He's a very special player, rather unique & probably no one else in the world is like him."

Xavi 'is a mixture of Guardiola and Luis Enrique' according to Barcelona star

The Blaugrana have enjoyed a stunning start to their La Liga campaign as they sit top of the table with seven wins from their first eight games.

It is an incredible turnaround from where they were less than 12 months ago when Xavi took over. Eric Garcia was full of praise for his manager and the Barcelona defender told ESport3 (as translated by GOAL):

“Xavi is a mixture of Guardiola and Luis Enrique. The idea of the game that the three have is identical. Each one has nuances but it’s all about pressing after losing the ball and the ball output.”

Xavi appears to have slipped seamlessly from an iconic midfielder to a top-class manager, with Barca enjoying an incredible summer transfer window. However, they will be desperate to turn their Champions League form around after winning just one of their opening three European fixtures.

