"It’d be nice if they gave us a date when we should play" - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola comments on Chelsea owner's idea of a Premier League All-Star game 

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola recently gave his opinion on Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's idea of having a Premier League All-Star game.

The American tycoon stated at a press conference this week that he would like to see an annual clash between the Premier League's elite similar to American sports. Boehly suggested that the best players from the northern sides face off against the south's top stars, with the Blues' owner claiming it could draw big money.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "He forgets in the big sports in America, they have four month breaks. Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?"



Jurgen Klopp's response to Todd Boehly's idea of a north vs south "All Star" game 🗣 "He forgets in the big sports in America, they have four month breaks. Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?"Jurgen Klopp's response to Todd Boehly's idea of a north vs south "All Star" game https://t.co/hpb03mUMFU

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp dismissed the idea, as he stated (as per BBC Sport):

"When he finds a date for that, he can call me. In American sports, these players have four-month breaks. Maybe he can explain that. I'm not sure people want to see that - [Manchester] United players, Liverpool players, Everton players all together. North-east too, so Newcastle."

"It is not the national team. All the London guys together, Arsenal, Tottenham, great. Did he really say it?"

While Guardiola claimed he had no opinion on the proposed game, the Manchester City boss agreed with Klopp that there is no room for the clash. The Spaniard told a press conference (as per The Manchester Evening News):

"I don't have an opinion. No, no. I don't have an opinion. I agree with Jurgen [Klopp], it’d be nice if they gave us a date when we should play."

B/R Football @brfootball



'MLB did their All-Star Game this year—they made $200M from a Monday and a Tuesday. You could do a North vs. South All-Star Game from the Premier League to fund the pyramid very easily.' Chelsea owner Todd Boehly thinks English football could benefit from an All-Star Game:'MLB did their All-Star Game this year—they made $200M from a Monday and a Tuesday. You could do a North vs. South All-Star Game from the Premier League to fund the pyramid very easily.' Chelsea owner Todd Boehly thinks English football could benefit from an All-Star Game: 'MLB did their All-Star Game this year—they made $200M from a Monday and a Tuesday. You could do a North vs. South All-Star Game from the Premier League to fund the pyramid very easily.' ⚾ https://t.co/FzNANzrJ2g

Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester City signed Erling Haaland ahead of Chelsea

The Norwegian striker has enjoyed an incredible start to life at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 13 times in his previous eight games.

Haaland was awarded the Premier League's 'Player of the Month' award for August after arriving at Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano claims that the Blues missed out on signing the Norwegian superstar due to their ownership problems. As per The Boot Room, the transfer guru stated:

“There is one club that has the regret for the Erling Haaland and this club is Chelsea. One year ago when Roman Abramovich, Petr Cech, Marina Granovskaia were in charge of Chelsea, they tried to sign Erling Haaland before jumping into the Romelu Lukaku opportunity. But it was impossible because Dortmund said no way."

Romano further added:

“The real regret is with the new owners. Todd Boehly was not in charge was Haaland was sold to Manchester City. The agreement was almost ready at the end of April, Chelsea were in a difficult period with sanctions, owners around the club.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC Pep Guardiola: “The moment Erling scored the goal… I thought: “Ah, like Johan Cruyff!”. Cruyff scored that kind of goal at Camp Nou vs Atletico Madrid”. Pep Guardiola: “The moment Erling scored the goal… I thought: “Ah, like Johan Cruyff!”. Cruyff scored that kind of goal at Camp Nou vs Atletico Madrid”. 🔵💭 #MCFC https://t.co/hjbntz5oqN

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far