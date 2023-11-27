“It was more defensive” - Carlo Ancelotti lauds Real Madrid superstar for flourishing in unfamiliar role

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti lauded midfielder Luka Modric for flourishing in an unfamiliar defensive midfield role. The Croatia international starred for Los Blancos as they went to the top of the table with a 3-0 victory against Cadiz on Sunday, November 26.

Rodrygo scored a brace for the Spanish capital club while red-hot Jude Bellingham broke Cristiano Ronaldo's record for scoring the most goals in the first 15 games for Real Madrid by bagging the third.

While Rodrygo and Bellingham made headlines for their goals, Luka Modric had a top-class outing and Carlo Ancelotti heaped praise on the midfielder for his display. The Italian hailed Modric for doing well in an unnatural defensive midfield role. He said, as quoted by Madrid Zone:

“Luka Modrić has played in a position that is not his, it was more defensive & he has done very well.”

Even at the age of 38, Modric remains a key player for Real Madrid and continues to impress on a weekly basis. The former Tottenham Hotspur star has not been in the starting XI on a weekly basis but has been used from the bench even when he has not started.

The Croatia international has provided two assists in 16 appearances across competitions this season. In total, he has made 503 appearances for Los Blancos over the years scoring 37 goals and providing 78 assists.

Modric's current deal at the Bernabeu expires in the summer of 2024 but it remains to be seen whether he signs a new deal or not. He has won 23 trophies during his time at Real Madrid and was awarded with the Ballon d'Or in 2018.

Real Madrid reject chance to sign Argentine striker

Real Madrid have reportedly snubbed the opportunity to sign former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Mauro Icardi in the January transfer window. Los Blancos have been left short up front, with Karim Benzema leaving for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in the summer.

While Jude Bellingham's scintillating goalscoring has somewhat filled Benzema's void, the Spanish giants have been linked with a number of strikers. Galatasaray attacker Mauro Icardi was named as a potential target for Los Blancos but Carlo Ancelotti opted against signing the former Inter Milan attacker.

As reported by Athletic journalist Guillermo Rai, the La Liga giants have turned down the chance to sign the Galatasaray forward. Icardi has so far scored 16 goals and provided five assists in 21 appearances for Galatasaray this campaign.