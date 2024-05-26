“It was definitely a surprise” - Ben Chilwell on Chelsea's decision to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea vice-captain Ben Chilwell has opened up on the Blues decision to part ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino. The England international admitted that he was surprised by the news but backed the team to do well regardless of who is appointed as Pochettino's successor.

Pochettino was appointed by the Blues last summer in a two-year deal, with Chelsea holding the option to renew it for another year. The Argentine manager endured a difficult first season but his side still secured a sixth-placed finish.

The Blues struggled for most of the season but ended the season with five consecutive victories to secure the sixth spot. The news of Pochettino's sacking therefore comes as pretty much a surprise and Chilwell has also admitted that he feels the same way.

The England international said, as quoted by CFC Daily:

“It was definitely a surprise. Whoever does come in I'm sure it'll go well."

With Mauricio Pochettino being axed, Chelsea have been linked with several managers from across Europe. They are thought to be keen on Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna, Leicester City's Enzo Maresca, and Brentford's Thomas Frank. However, Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi is understood to be their priority target.

Meanwhile, Ben Chilwell has endured a season to forget as he struggled with both fitness and form. He has missed a total of 35 games due to injuries and only managed 21 appearances contributing with just one assist in the process.

Chelsea face competition from European giants for Championship player: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to face competition from AS Monaco and AC Milan for the signature of Stoke City midfielder Sol Sidibe. The highly regarded midfielder has made a name for himself at the age of just 17 and is touted for a bright future.

Son of former footballer Mamady Sidibe, who also played for Stoke City as a forward, Sol joined the Potters' youth ranks at the age of eight. He has since played for them across various youth levels and has so far made eight senior appearances.

Born in Paris, France, the defensive midfielder is eligible to represent Les Bleus but has played for England at under-17 and under-18 levels.