Chelsea set to be rivalled by 2 European clubs for potential transfer of Championship midfielder - Reports

Chelsea are set to face competition from two major European sides for the signature of highly rated Stoke City midfielder Sol Sidibe. As claimed by The Daily Mail, the 17-year-old has emerged as a target for AS Monaco and AC Milan while also being monitored by the Blues.

Still pretty much at the early developmental stage of his career, Sol Sidibe has so far made just eight appearances for Stoke City till date. Sol is the son of former footballer Mamady Sidibe who also played for the Potters as a forward.

Sidibe joined Stoke City's academy at the age of eight and previously played 46 times for the club's various youth ranks. He earned his professional debut aged 16 when the Potters played Rotherham United in the Championship back in August.

Born in Paris, France, the youngster has represented England at both under-17 and under-18 levels. He is capable of playing either as a number six or a number eight and is highly regarded for his exceptional work rate and determination to win the ball back.

Chelsea have been heavily active in the transfer market since the Todd Boehly-led Clearlake Capital took over at the club. The Blues have invested big on young players although their spending has come under plenty of scrutiny.

The west London giants are currently in the market for a new manager having parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino. Their decision to sack the Argentine despite a strong end to the season has also raised eyebrows.

Chelsea plotting a shock move for relegated Premier League star

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a move to secure the signature of Burnley keeper James Trafford. The 21-year-old was part of the Clarets' squad which suffered a relegation from the Premier League this season.

The Blues are ready to splash around £20 million for the Englishman's services and view him as their long-term solution between the sticks, as per The Sun. He joined Burnley last summer in a £19 million deal from Manchester City but failed to live up to the expectations.

He was dropped by Vincent Kompany towards the end of the season, with Arijanet Muric replacing him between the sticks. He conceded 62 goals in 28 appearances this season but remains highly regarded despite an underwhelming campaign.