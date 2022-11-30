"It depends on what Messi charges" - La Liga president states 3 conditions for PSG superstar's return to Barcelona 

La Liga president Javier Tebas has commented on a potential return to Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi. The Spanish lawyer has mentioned three conditions that are necessary to be fulfilled for the Argentine superstar to move back to the Spanish top flight.

The Argentina captain left Barcelona in the summer of 2021 to join the Parisians as a free agent in arguably one of the most high-profile free transfers ever. His contract expired at the time, and the Blaugrana were unable to hand him a new one.

Barcelona had to let go of their revered former captain due to massive financial issues. La Liga wage rules coupled with Messi's high wages forced the 35-year-old to move to the French giants as a result, leaving Barca fans completely heartbroken.

Many have speculated on a potential return to the Blaugrana for the Argentine icon, with his contract with Les Parisiens set to expire next summer. However, La Liga president Tebas has played down the chances of such a move while naming three conditions that need to be met, but likely never will.

He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“It depends on what Messi charges. Also that, first if he wants to leave PSG, second that PSG let him leave and third it depends on what he charges. If all three are met and it is an amount that is within Barcelona’s financial control, he will sign. If it’s what he earned when he left, no. Impossible, he can only play for PSG with those amounts.”

Messi was also linked with Major League Soccer side Inter Miami recently with him reportedly being close to agreeing a deal with them. However, recent reports have denied the claim, further stating that he is likely to stay in Europe until 2024.

Barcelona president and manager speak on PSG superstar Lionel Messi's potential return

Barcelona president Joan Laporta believes that while the Argentina icon remains a legend at the Blaugrana, he cannot comment on a player's future who is contracted to another club. He said (via the Express):

“He’s always in our memories at Barça, he’s always present in our mind but I’m not gonna comment about his future & contract situation. Messi’s under contract with PSG and I want to respect both player and club”.

Meanwhile, Barca manager Xavi, who is also a former teammate of the Argentine superstar, entertained the possibility of his return. He said (via the aforementioned Barca Blaugranes report):

“If Messi wants to, he can return to Barça at some point, sure. Who wouldn’t want to train him?”

La Pulga made his senior debut for the Blaugrana when Laporta became club president in his first term between 2003 and 2010. The Argentine icon and Xavi played together for 11 prolific seasons where they won a plethora of trophies.

