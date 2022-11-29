PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi expected to stay in Europe till 2024; Neymar wants Endrick in Paris, and more - November 29, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are unbeaten under Christophe Galtier this season. The French manager took over the reins at the Parc des Princes this summer and has won 18 of his 22 games in charge.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is expected to stay in Europe till 2024. Elsewhere, Neymar is trying to convince Brazilian teenage prodigy Endrick to join the Parisians. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 29, 2022:

Lionel Messi expected to stay in Europe till 2024

Lionel Messi is wanted in the MLS.

Lionel Messi is likely to stay in Europe till 2024, according to Sky Sports. The Argentinean has enjoyed a superb revival with PSG this season, registering 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 games across competitions. The 35-year-old has carried that form into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he has recorded two goals and an assist in two games.

However, Messi's contract with the Parisians runs out at the end of the campaign, so speculation is ripe regarding his future. The Ligue 1 champions are eager to extend his stay in Paris, but the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is not short of options.

MLS club Inter Miami and La Liga giants Barcelona are desperate to secure his signature. Recent reports suggest that a deal has been agreed with the MLS side.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide 🗣️Ochoa:



"It's hard to beat a team that has Lionel Messi. When you least expect it, he steps up and deliver. That's why he's the best." 🗣️Ochoa:"It's hard to beat a team that has Lionel Messi. When you least expect it, he steps up and deliver. That's why he's the best." https://t.co/sU5BwdMlip

However, it now appears that Messi remains undecided about his future. The 35-year-old, though, is likely to stay in Europe till at least 2024. His preferred option is to extend his association with PSG, but a final decision would only be made in January after he assesses all his options.

Neymar wants Endrick at PSG

Neymar is trying to convince Endrick to join him at PSG, according to ESPN. The Palmeiras prodigy has sent quite a few European giants scurrying for his signature after a series of eye-catching displays. The 16-year-old is a target for the Parisians as well, with the club having failed with an offer for the player.

The Ligue 1 champions submitted a €45 million bid for Endrick, but the Brazilian side want €60 million to part ways with their prized asset. While PSG are preparing for their next move, Neymar has initiated contact with the teenager to convince him to move to Paris.

Apart from the French giants, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Barcelona are also keen to snap up Endrick. The Brazilian, though, can only arrive on European shores once he turns 18 in 2024.

Luis Campos opens up on Kylian Mbappe future

Kylian Mbappe has been in red-hot form this season.

PSG sporting director Luis Campos has opened up on Kylian Mbappe's future at the club. The French forward was heavily linked with a Bosman move to Real Madrid this summer but ended up extending his stay with the Parisians. However, his future continues to be up in the air amid reports that he's unhappy in Paris.

Campos has now given his views on the entire saga. Speaking to Cadena COPE, as cited by PSG Talk, the Portuguese said that he has a close relationship with Mbappe.

"Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid? I met him when he was 14. We have a strong relationship. I don’t just have a professional relationship with him; we also have a friendship, as is the case with many other players," said Campos.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“In Paris they must enjoy having one of the best, if not the best player at this moment. But in the future, I don't know”. PSG advisor Luis Campos on Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid: “He made his decision and right now he is doing very well at PSG, he’s happy in Paris”.“In Paris they must enjoy having one of the best, if not the best player at this moment. But in the future, I don't know”. PSG advisor Luis Campos on Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid: “He made his decision and right now he is doing very well at PSG, he’s happy in Paris”. 🚨🇫🇷 #PSG“In Paris they must enjoy having one of the best, if not the best player at this moment. But in the future, I don't know”. https://t.co/NmYqFmlBMz

Campos hinted hat a move away from the Parisians could be on the cards for Mbappe in the future.

“I like La Liga, but it’s a decision by Kylian Mbappe, not Luis Campos. He made his decision and at the moment, he is doing very well at PSG. In Paris, they must take advantage of having one of the best players, if not the best of the moment. But in the future, I don’t know," said Campos.

Mbappe has hit the ground running at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring thrice in two games to power holders France into the knockouts with a game in hand. Les Blues are looking to become only the third team (Italy-1938, Brazil-1962) to win back-to-back World Cups.

Get Netherlands vs Qatar live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group D in FIFA World Cup 2022? Denmark Australia France Tunisia 560 votes