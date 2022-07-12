"It depends on the rationale" - Glen Johnson fires Cristiano Ronaldo transfer warning to Chelsea with 'deluded' claim

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has told Betting Odds that Blues owner Todd Boehly is deluded if he thinks he will be signing the Cristiano Ronaldo of old.

The Manchester United star's future at Old Trafford is uncertain after reports emerged that the forward has asked the club to listen to offers for him this summer. This has led to speculation that he could move to Premier League rivals Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel needing to replace Romelu Lukaku.

Blues owner Todd Boehly and his co-investors reportedly want to sign Ronaldo, but Thomas Tuchel has his reservations about the move (per The Times).

However, Glen Johnson has questioned the potential arrival of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, explaining to Betting Odds:

“I think it depends on the rationale of why you want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. If you’re signing him because you think you’re getting the Ronaldo of old then you’re deluded."

Johnson then suggested that Ronaldo's signing could be a commercial deal and said:

“But if you’re signing him because he’s a massive commercial deal and you’re going to earn an absolute fortune in shirt sales and sponsorships, then in that sense it’s a clever deal."

Alluding to Boehly's plans at Stamford Bridge, Johnson added:

“The only man that can answer that is Boehly himself regarding why he wants to sign him. I know he’s got no experience in football, but people who do buy football clubs are successful at whatever it is they do and they’re clearly intelligent people."

“You don’t buy a football club without a plan and I do believe if they were to buy Ronaldo that it’ll be more from a commercial perspective than getting him into their starting eleven.”

Tuchel: "I will not tell you..." #mufc A Chelsea fan asked Thomas Tuchel if they were signing Cristiano Ronaldo.Tuchel: "I will not tell you..." A Chelsea fan asked Thomas Tuchel if they were signing Cristiano Ronaldo.Tuchel: "I will not tell you..." 😅 #mufc https://t.co/QZU5CzzOvu

Cristiano Ronaldo would be a stop-gap signing for Chelsea

The United star could replace Romelu Lukaku at Stamford Bridge

Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to be a long-term commodity for the Blues if he were to head to west London this summer. Despite turning back the years last season for Manchester United, the legendary forward is now 37.

The Portuguese bagged 24 goals in 38 appearances for the Red Devils but age eventually catches up to everyone, even a player of Ronaldo's ilk.

Jacob Steinberg @JacobSteinberg If you've got rid of Lukaku because he doesn't fit the system I'm not sure Ronaldo is the solution... If you've got rid of Lukaku because he doesn't fit the system I'm not sure Ronaldo is the solution...

Some had believed Juventus were happy to get the prolific forward off their books when they accepted a £13.5 million bid from United last summer.

Not only is there a risk for Chelsea in signing a player at the back end of his career but Ronaldo's wages are still astronomically high at £475,000 a week.

