“It depends on several factors" - Joao Felix gives an update on his future ahead of Barcelona loan expiring

Joao Felix insists he wants to stay at Barcelona but admits the decision isn't up to him. He spent last season on loan with the Blaugrana from Atletico Madrid.

The 24-year-old attacker spoke about his club future ahead of Euro 2024 where he'll represent Portugal. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"I’m on loan, it doesn’t depend on me. My plan is clear, I love Barcelona and I want to stay. It depends on several factors, so let’s see what’s gonna happen."

Felix was a prominent member of Barca's team last season, posting 10 goals and six assists in 44 games across competitions. He showed vast improvement after a struggling period at Atletico under Diego Simeone.

The Catalans have reportedly informed their La Liga rivals that they won't be pursuing a permanent deal for Felix. They would be interested in signing the 38-cap Portugal international on loan again.

Felix has five years left on his contract with Atleti and is valued by Transfermarkt at €30 million. He joined Los Colchoneros from Benfica in 2019 for €127.2 million, making him the fourth most expensive signing in history.

The 2019 Golden Boy winner holds somewhat of a frosty relationship with Simeone. The pair were at loggerheads before his departure to the Catalans amid struggles adapting to the Argentine coach's brand of football.

"We want the Joas to continue" - Joan Laporta suggests Barcelona are pushing for Joao Felix to stay

Joan Laporta is interested in keeping Joao Felix at Camp Nou.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta discussed Felix and Joao Cancelo's situations before their loan spells expire. The latter spent the season on loan from Manchester City.

Laporta explained how Barca's director, Deco, is working on keeping the Portuguese duo. He said (via Barca Universal):

"We want the Joaos to continue. Deco is working to ensure that they continue another season in the current conditions. Flick considers that they are high-quality players and when he coached Bayern he already tried to incorporate Joao Felix."

The Blaugrana president also touched on Felix's performances and admitted he felt he had more to offer:

"I think that Felix could have performed better because he has extraordinary quality."

Barcelona will head into another summer transfer window, with their finances still being an issue. They could delve into the loan market as they did last summer by signing the two Joao's. Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez arrived on free transfers.