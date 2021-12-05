“It didn’t help” – Thomas Tuchel pinpoints the reason behind Chelsea's shock defeat to West Ham United

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was not happy following his side's 3-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham United on Saturday. The Blues have now lost their place at the top of the league standings, having been replaced by Manchester City, with Liverpool in second spot.

Chelsea went into the match on the back of several injuries, but were still expected to get something out of the match. As it turned out, it was David Moyes' West Ham side who came away with all three points on the night.

Thomas Tuchel was not pleased with the individual mistakes his charges committed and said:

“I don’t think we did a bad match, it was an okay match. It’s tough to play here. We had too many individual mistakes, it was the same against Man Utd and Watford. We talked about it before and obviously, it didn’t help. That’s the story. Everybody is involved, the decision is not the best to pass the ball back. Decision making is not best from Edu (Edouard Mendy) at the moment."

The Chelsea boss lamented his side's failure to convert half-chances and told BT Sport:

"We created a lot of half-chances. Had a lot of touches in the box. Sometimes you need luck with a deflected shot, which we didn’t have. We could not finish it with clear and better chances, be more ruthless."

Tuchel also spoke about the three goals the Blues conceded, something that has only happened thrice during his time in charge of Chelsea. The German explained:

"We struggled a bit, defensively too. We have a horrible pass back in the feet of the opponent. You cannot do that in the top level. But, the third one was a strange one. Every loss is a bump in the road, that will not hold us back with what we demand from us. We need to play more accurately and more stable.”

Chelsea have to regroup after a poor run of form

The Blues have lost twice and drawn once in their last five Premier League matches. If Chelsea are keen to win the league, they have to improve their form.

Their recent draws against Manchester United and Burnley at home were the result of poor displays and Tuchel will need to address the problems soon.

Chelsea have important games against Leeds United, Everton and Wolves coming up in the league in December.

They will need to pick up maximum points from these games if they want to challenge for the Premier League title.

Edited by Samya Majumdar