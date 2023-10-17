“[It] was difficult to get close to him” – Mohammed Kudus names Liverpool star yet to play this season as his toughest opponent 

West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus has named Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara as the toughest opponent he has faced so far.

The two players faced off in the UEFA Champions League last season as the Reds faced Ajax in the group stages. Both started the first fixture at Anfield, which the hosts won 2-1.

Kudus heaped praise on Thiago, saying that the Spaniard was 'difficult' to play against in that game. When asked to name his toughest opponent by JD Football, the Ghanaian said:

"I'll say Thiago Alcantara. Yeah, played against him in the Champions League with Liverpool and I think he was yeah top of his game. [It] was difficult to get close to him so yeah."

Thiago, 32, has yet to play for Liverpool this season as he continues to recover from an injury he suffered in April earlier this year. His contract with the Reds is set to expire next summer and he is likely to leave Anfield as a free agent.

Known for his technical brilliance, Thiago has registered three goals and six assists in 97 games for Liverpool since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2020.

Kudus, meanwhile, joined West Ham from Ajax in the summer and has scored twice in eight appearances across competitions for them. He featured off the bench in their 3-1 defeat against the Reds in September.

Liverpool defender Joel Matip on wanting to achieve success this season

The Reds had a disappointing 2022-23 season where they finished trophyless and fifth in the Premier League table. They have turned it around well so far this season, with just one defeat in 11 games across competitions.

Liverpool sit atop their UEFA Europa League group and have moved into the EFL Cup fourth round. They are fourth in the Premier League, three points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Defender Joel Matip is determined to fight for every trophy available this season with the Reds and also reflected on their season so far. He said (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"We have four competitions ahead of us and we want to be as successful as possible in all of them. We want to go for everything but what it will be at the end, nobody knows. Our focus is just on our next game and working hard to do as well as possible in it."

He also said:

"Points-wise, our start to the season is not too bad but performances-wise over the 90-plus minutes we've not been completely where we want to be."

"At the end we have often turned it around and it's good to know that we still have the quality to do that. As a defender, though, I hope that we can keep some clean sheets and still win the games."

Jurgen Klopp's side will return to action in the Premier League on Saturday (October 21) when they host Everton in the Merseyside derby.