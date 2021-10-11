“It is very difficult” - Gini Wijnaldum says he’s not ‘completely happy’ after indifferent start to PSG career

PSG star Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed he is not "completely happy" with his start to life in Paris. The midfielder signed for the French giants in the summer after the expiry of his contract with Liverpool.

The Dutchman was a workhorse with immense capacity at Anfield and was the driving force of Jurgen Klopp's heavy metal football. However, both Wijnaldum and the club chose not to extend his contract at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Wijnaldum had reached a pre-contract agreement with Barcelona earlier this summer before PSG swooped in for him at the last minute. The Parisians' offer was more enticing and convinced the midfielder to make the move to France instead of Spain.

Gini Wijnaldum @GWijnaldum #WeAreParis #ICICESTPARIS Proud! It's a very special day for me and my family. Really looking forward to this new journey with this great club 🔴🔵 🇫🇷 Fier! C'est un jour très spécial pour moi et ma famille. Excité par cette nouvelle aventure avec ce grand club🔴🔵 #AllezParis Proud! It's a very special day for me and my family. Really looking forward to this new journey with this great club 🔴🔵 🇫🇷 Fier! C'est un jour très spécial pour moi et ma famille. Excité par cette nouvelle aventure avec ce grand club🔴🔵#AllezParis #WeAreParis #ICICESTPARIS https://t.co/mwo2K8MWW4

However, Wijnaldum hasn't gotten off to the best of starts in PSG colors. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has preferred to play Marco Verratti and Idrissa Gueye in midfield, often leaving Wijnaldum on the bench.

Speaking to NOS about his indifferent start to life at PSG, Wijnaldum said:

"I can't say I'm completely happy because the situation is not what I wanted. But that's football and I'll have to learn to deal with that. I'm a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to turn it around."

The 30-year-old went on to say that the change in settings could be a factor. He believes his fitness levels are still quite high but that the "new step" has been a difficult one.

"I have played a lot in recent years, was always fit and also did very well. This is something different and that takes getting used to. I was really looking forward to the new step and then this happens. It is very difficult."

"It's just the beginning of the season" - PSG midfielder Gini Wijnaldum

Wijnaldum's national team coach, Louis van Gaal, also recently stated that the midfielder's lack of playing time was a source of worry. However, the PSG star believes there is still plenty of time for the situation to improve.

"I think it's a primary concern for every player. It's also worrying if you don't play. But it's just the beginning of the season. A lot can still happen and I stay positive."

So far, Wijnaldum has made 11 appearances for PSG. However, he has only played the full 90 minutes on two occasions.

Wijnaldum has totaled just 426 minutes across eight Ligue 1 matches and 57 minutes across two Champions League games this term. He is yet to score or assist for the Parisians.

