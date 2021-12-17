"It is difficult" - PSG sporting director Leonardo opens up on offering playing time to PSG midfielder who wants to 'stay'

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sporting director Leonardo has revealed that Xavi Simons is keen to stay at the club. However, the Brazilian admitted that the Parisians cannot currently promise him regular playing time.

Simons swapped La Liga giants Barcelona for PSG in the summer of 2019. The Dutchman was just 16 years old when he moved to the Ligue 1 club, with whom he signed a three-year contract. With the player in the final seven months of his deal with the Parisians, there are doubts about whether he will remain at the club.

PSG sporting director Leonardo, though, has cleared the air around Xavi Simons' future by revealing that the player is keen to stay in Paris. However, the Brazilian admitted Mauricio Pochettino cannot guarantee him regular action at the moment. Leonardo was quoted as saying by French newspaper Le Parisien:

"He wants to stay, and it is normal that he wants a sports project. It's difficult to give him [promises], to say that tomorrow will be that, in a month that, in a wonderful year. Impossible."

The teenager's performances for PSG's youth sides saw him earn a promotion to the senior team last season. Xavi Simons made his first-team debut for Mauricio Pochettino's side in their Coupe de France win over SM Caen in February.

The youngster went on to make his Ligue 1 debut for PSG in April. The Netherlands Under-19 international replaced Ander Herrera in the 89th minute of the Parisians' 4-1 victory over Strasbourg.

Mauricio Pochettino has named Xavi Simons in two of his matchday squads this season. However, the central midfielder has not been able to add to his two senior appearances for PSG.

PSG star Xavi Simons has interest from Barcelona

PSG are aware of Xavi Simons' qualities and are determined to retain his services. The Ligue 1 giants reportedly even offered him a fresh contract months ago.

Xavi Simons' agent Mino Raiola, though, is keen to ensure the teenager has a place in PSG's first-team plans. Should the Parisians fail to guarantee that, the player will reportedly leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

While Xavi Simons' PSG future remains in the air, Barcelona are said to be interested in re-signing him. It remains to be seen if Xavi and Co. can convince the Dutchman to return to Camp Nou.

