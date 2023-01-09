“It doesn’t surprise me” – Manchester City star suggests he knew ‘huge growth’ at Arsenal was always just around the corner

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has claimed that he isn't surprised by Arsenal's impressive 2022-23 campaign so far.

The Gunners have emerged as serious title contenders after amassing 44 points in 19 league games. They have lost just one game so far. However, a 0-0 draw against third-placed Newcastle United has permitted Manchester City to shrink the gap between the two teams to just five points.

Speaking about the Gunners' season thus far under manager Mikel Arteta, Silva said (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"We knew there was a possibility of a huge growth at Arsenal this season. They have a very good manager and lots of young players full of desire to win. It doesn't surprise me."

Silva joined City in the summer of 2017 and spent two-and-a-half years working with Arteta, who was Guardiola's assistant coach at City. The Portugal international added:

"Let's wait to see what happens in their match tomorrow but it's fair to say our draws this season have been hard!"

Arsenal could book a place in the FA Cup fourth round against Manchester City if they beat Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium later today (January 9).

It is worth mentioning that Manchester City and Arsenal are yet to play each other twice in the Premier League this campaign. These two ties could change the tide when it comes to the title race.

City have, after all, won four out of the last five league titles and know what it takes to cross the finish line. Moreover, the north London outfit have astonishingly lost 12 of their last 13 meetings across competitions against the Cityzens.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Arsenal deserve to league leaders so far

Guardiola and Arteta won two Premier League titles during their time together at the Etihad.

Hence, it is not surprising that the two share a cordial relationship off the pitch and often praise each other in interviews. The latest such instance came after Manchester City's 1-0 league win against Chelsea on January 5.

Speaking after an important win at Stamford Bridge, the former Barcelona manager told reporters (h/t Mirror):

"We have to look at ourselves but I have to admit, the way they are playing, Arsenal deserve to be there. It’s not just about the points, the way they are playing. Even when they lost against [Manchester] United and drew with Newcastle, the quality and the level they are playing is so good."

The Gunners are yet to win the Premier League trophy after their iconic 2003-04 'Invincibles' campaign.

