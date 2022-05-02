"It would be my dream" - Bruno Guimaraes admits he would like to see Arsenal target join Newcastle United

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has urged his former Olympique Lyonnais teammate and Arsenal target Lucas Paqueta to join him at Newcastle United.

Paqueta and Guimaraes have formed a close friendship while representing Brazil and Lyon over the years. However, their connection at club level came to an abrupt end when Guimaraes joined the Magpies in January for a fee of around £40 million.

The midfielder has been an instant hit among Newcastle United fans. The Brazil international has contributed four goals and an assist in 14 Premier League appearances for the club so far this season.

Guimaraes now wants his former teammate Paqueta to join him at Newcastle, where they can resume their connection on the field. Speaking to ESPN (via HITC), the 24-year-old midfielder was quoted as saying:

“It would be my dream. Paqueta is my best friend, we made a relationship, not only on the field, but we lived together all the time outside. Our wives together too. It was a brotherly relationship, we still talk every day. It would be really cool if he could come here, but I can’t do this job."

According to HITC, Paqueta was present when Newcastle United secured a 2-1 win over Southampton in March. Guimaraes scored on that occasion.

According to Football London, Arsenal and Newcastle United are interested in signing Lucas Paqueta in the summer transfer window. The report suggests that the Lyon star could cost the Premier League sides around £66 million in transfer fees.

Paqueta has had a great season with Lyon. The 24-year-old attacker has registered 10 goals and seven assists in 42 appearances for the Ligue 1 side across all competitions.

Arsenal secured a vital win over West Ham United in the Premier League

Arsenal secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium to keep their Champions League aspirations alive. Goals from Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes were enough for the Gunners to secure all three points on Sunday.

The result saw Mikel Arteta's side reclaim the fourth spot in the Premier League. As things stand, the Gunners have accumulated 63 points from 34 matches and are currently two points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal are keen to return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season. It is worth mentioning that they did not play any European football this season as well.

