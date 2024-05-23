"It was a dream" - Endrick reveals why he joined Real Madrid over PSG and Barcelona

Palmeiras sensation Endrick has explained why he chose to join Real Madrid despite reported interest from Barcelona and PSG. The Brazilian is set to turn 18 in July, when he will also arrive at Los Blancos.

The deal - which was completed more than a year ago - saw the La Liga champions beat off interest from many clubs to land the wonderkid. Endrick has now explained that despite interest from elsewhere, he only wanted to join Los Blancos, terming it a 'dream'.

“It wasn't a choice," he said (as per Diarioas via Madrid Zone). "Madrid was always a dream. I didn't have to choose anything, I just realized a dream.”

As per GOAL, Los Blancos intend to have Endrick ready for the first team rather than loan him back to Palmeiras amidst reports of PSG striker Kylian Mbappe heading to the club.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old - who opened his senior Brazil account during a friendly win over England - is set to join his compatriots Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao at the Santiago Bernabeu.

What's next for Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG have had contrasting seasons. While Los Blancos have won the Supercopa Espana and La Liga titles, Barca are set to end the season trophyless. The Parisians, meanwhile, are on course for a domestic treble.

Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid wind up their triumphant La Liga campaign at home to Real Betis on Saturday (May 25) before playing Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final at the Wembley a week later.

Xavi's Barcelona - riding a three-game winning run after seeing their La Liga title defence end - end their season with a trip to Sevilla on Sunday (May 26). Meanwhile, Luis Enrique's PSG take on Olympique Lyon in the Coupe de France final on Saturday (May 25), having already captured the Trophee des Champions and Ligue 1 titles.