"It could be a drubbing" - Former Red Devils star Teddy Sheringham previews PL clash between Manchester United and Manchester City

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has opened up on his feelings ahead of the Manchester Derby on Sunday, March 3. United will take on Manchester City at the Etihad and the outcome could make a massive impact on both teams' fortunes in the Premier League this season.

Pep Guardiola's side find themselves in the middle of an exciting three-horse title race with Liverpool and Arsenal. They trail Jurgen Klopp's side by just a point while also leading Mikel Arteta's side by one point.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are sixth with just 44 points from 26 league outings. They won four successive league games before losing 1-2 to Fulham last week and must pick themselves up if they have to rise up in the table.

Sheringham, who won seven trophies with Manchester United during his four-year stint with the Red Devils, has claimed that Manchester derbies tend to be close contests. However, he admitted that the Cityzens are well ahead of his former club in terms of quality and the way they play.

The former England international told talkSPORT:

“At the moment, it doesn’t look like that to me and going into the game this weekend against Man City, I think sometimes when you’re playing in a Manchester derby it could go either way.

“But when you’re playing against City and they dictate play for so long, I think they’re gonna wear Man United down, it could be a drubbing the way I see it.”

Manchester City won the reverse fixture at Old Trafford quite convincingly back in October. Erling Haaland scored a brace and Phil Foden scored another as Pep Guardiola's side won 3-0.

Robbie Savage predicts the outcome of Manchester City vs Manchester United

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage has backed Manchester City to thrash rivals Manchester United 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday. The two Manchester clubs will take on each other in the headliner game of the weekend. Savage has claimed that the Cityzens are way superior to their neighbors.

The former Wales midfielder said:

"It's the Manchester derby, City against United. City are looking equal their record of 55 consecutive home games where they've scored a goal. They're currently on 54 but it will be 55 against United."

The former Manchester United academy graduate added:

"Though United on the road are doing very, very well. They've won their last six away from home in all competitions. But I just think Manchester City are too strong, too good against probably a weakened United side... with injuries especially in that back line. I'm going to go with Manchester City three, Manchester United nil."

In the last nine meetings between the two sides, Manchester City have won six times while losing just twice.

