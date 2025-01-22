"It was an easy choice" - Erling Haaland explains decision to sign 9-and-a-half year deal with Manchester City

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has explained the reason behind his decision to sign a nine-and-a-half-year deal with the Cityzens. The Norwegian signed a new deal to stay at the Etihad until 2034 and took the football world somewhat by surprise.

Haaland's new deal until 2034 is the longest in the Premier League till date, with the 24-year-old reportedly earning £500,000 per week. Now, the star striker has opened up on his decision.

The former Borussia Dortmund attacker has claimed that he believes Manchester City to make the right decision. He also insisted that it was not tough for him to commit his long-term future to the club on renewed terms. Haaland said, as quoted by GOAL:

Trending

"I haven't thought of that or anything. I'm confident that the club know what they're doing. In the end, I really don't think I should speak too much about this because I've [only] been here for two-and-a-half years. I'm confident that the club knows what they're doing."

The Norwegian added:

"Of course it [contract length] is a bit unusual. It's not normal. That's also something I like. In the end it felt good for both parties. It was an easy choice."

Erling Haaland is widely regarded as one of the best players on the planet and has been pivotal behind Manchester City's success since joining. He moved to the Etihad in 2022 from Borussia Dortmund after the Cityzens triggered his £51.2 million release clause.

He has scored 112 goals in 127 games so far for the Sky Blues, helping them win six trophies. He has won the Premier League Golden Boot in both seasons at the club and is just one goal behind top-scorer Mohamed Salah this season.

Manchester City edge close to landing Bundesliga star: Reports

Manchester City have reportedly emerged as the favorites to land Bayern Munich superstar Joshua Kimmich. As claimed by Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, Pep Guardiola is close to reuniting with the Germany international ahead of Barcelona and Liverpool.

Kimmich has entered the final six months of his deal at the Allianz Arena and there has been speculations surrounding his future. Liverpool and Barcelona have both been strongly linked with his services on a free transfer but it is Manchester City who are now reportedly leading the chase.

Kimmich previously had a stint under Guardiola at Bayern Munich and the Spaniard had a big role in his development as a player. It is understood that the Spaniard's presence could be a big reason for the versatile 29-year-old to switch to the Etihad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback