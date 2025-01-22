Manchester City move ahead of Liverpool and Barcelona in race to sign Bundesliga mainstay: Reports

Manchester City have moved closer to landing Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany (via TEAMtalk). Although Liverpool and Barcelona also displayed an interest in the highly decorated central midfielder, Manchester City have now become prime candidates for his signature.

Kimmich has earlier worked with City boss Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich and it is the coach's presence that is believed to be drawing him closer to the Etihad.

The German's current contract with Bayern Munich will expire in the summer. Kimmich is still considering his options and has put both City and Barcelona on high alert. He reportedly has not decided whether he wants to continue with Bayern or leave the country for another challenge.

Trending

The 29-year-old is a vital part of Vincent Kompany's side and has played in 27 games across all competitions. Despite his deep-lying position, Kimmich has provided seven assists this season and also scored a goal in all competitions.

His presence will give a massive boost to the City midfield, with 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri currently out with a long-term ACL injury.

Liverpool have cooled down their interest in Joshua Kimmich

Kimmich is one of the most decorated footballers in Europe, having won eight Bundesliga titles, three DFB Pokal Cups and one Champions League title with Bayern Munich. If he were to consider both Barcelona and Manchester City, the latter would appear in front owing to their superior financial standing.

Bayern's director of sport Max Eberl has claimed that he is 'determined to keep Kimmich at Bayern.' Still, Manchester City's interest in the versatile player is concrete and could sway him.

Kimmich's ability to play in defensive midfield as well as defence means that he can also be seen as a replacement for skipper Kyle Walker, who has expressed an interest in leaving the club. The German's versatility puts him in high demand across Europe, with even Liverpool being interested at one point.

However, according to TEAMtalk, Liverpool's interest in Kimmich has cooled down and they are currently looking at other profiles. Liverpool currently sits at the top of the Premier League table with 50 points while Manchester City are in fifth place with 38 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback