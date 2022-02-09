"It wasn't easy for me" - PSG star Gianluigi Donnarumma on leaving AC Milan last summer

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has admitted that leaving AC Milan was not an easy decision for him. He added that he gets an unfair amount of blame for leaving the club on a free transfer.

Donnarumma had a contract standoff with AC Milan that resulted in him leaving for free in the summer of 2021. He was accused of moving to PSG to make more money, and fans made their feelings clear from the stands on several occasions in the 2020-21 season.

Donnarumma, however, explained that he still supports AC Milan and does not deserve all the blame for leaving as a free agent:

"I'll always thank AC Milan and fans, it wasn't easy for me to leave the club last summer. I still support Milan. Everyone blames it all on me, but last phone call from the club was to let me know that they had signed another goalkeeper."

The custodian added that he is happy with the competition Keylor Navas is currently providing and that he is ready to give his best for Paris Saint-Germain:

"PSG has always been in my destiny. Al Khelaifi and Leonardo wanted me since long time. I'm really happy here. I've no problem with Keylor Navas - we've a great relationship. I like the competition and I'll give my best for Paris Saint-Germain."

Gianluigi Donnarumma has had a mixed spell at PSG so far

Keylor Navas has given Gianluigi Donnarumma some stiff competition at Paris Saint-Germain

It hasn’t been smooth-sailing for Gianluigi Donnarumma at Paris Saint-Germain as the custodian has faced stiff competition for a place in the starting lineup.

Keylor Navas, despite being 35, has put in some assured displays in goal, so Mauricio Pochettino has found it hard to drop the Costa Rican.

Donnarumma has made 10 appearances in Ligue 1 and three more in the Champions League this season as Pochettino has rotated his goalkeepers periodically.

Regardless, Donnarumma is expected to be the long-term option in goal for Paris Saint-Germain. He is 22, while Navas is 35.

Donnarumma’s contract with PSG runs until 2026, and he is currently earning hefty wages. It is unlikely the club will entertain any offers for the Italy international.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh