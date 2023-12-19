“It had everything” - Martin Tyler picks Liverpool game over iconic Manchester City match with Sergio Aguero winner as favourite commentary moment

Prominent football commentator Martin Tyler has picked Liverpool's 4-3 Premier League win over Newcastle United in 1996 over Manchester City's 3-2 win over QPR in 2012 as the favourite game he has commentated in.

City scored twice in injury time, with Sergio Aguero netting a dramatic winner, to win their first Premier League win. Both City and Manchester United entered the final day level on 86 points.

While United won 1-0 at Sunderland, City trailed Sunderland 2-1 at home entering stoppage time. Edin Dzeko equalised in the second minute of injury time, but it was still advantage United, who waited for the trophy presentation at Sunderland.

However, Aguero netted a dramatic winner two minutes later to spark wild celebrations in the blue half of Manchester as United wondered what might have been, having led by eight points with six games to go.

Nevertheless, Tyler picked the aforementioned Liverpool game, where the Reds snatched a 92nd-minute winner through Stan Collymore, as the best match he has commentated in:

"The first of the Liverpool 4 Newcastle 3's, the one ending with Kevin Keegan draped over the side of the advertising hoarding and 'Collymore closing in,' Tyler said on talkSPORT (via Sport Bible).

"During the (COVID-19) pandemic, Sky Sports ran it again, and I had one of my children with me who has heard me banging on about the game and has never seen it.

The 78-year-old added about the riveting title race that season:

"So we sat down and I remember thinking it wouldn't be as good as I remembered because that's the way it goes - it was better, even better.

"It had everything, from Liverpool scoring early, and then not leading again until Stan scored in added time, it was a brilliant match. Both were going for the title and neither of them won it, so there was a bit of frustration at the end of it."

United (82) finished ahead of Newcastle (78) and Liverpool (71) in the standings.

How have Manchester City and Liverpool fared this season?

Manchester City and Liverpool have had decent seasons. While the Reds are only a point behind leaders Arsenal (39) after 17 games, Pep Guardiola's City are four points behind in fourth.

Both sides have also fared well in Europe. City won their UEFA Champions League group, winning all six games, while the Reds did so in the UEFA Europa League, winning four times.

Manchester City take on Urawa Red Diamonds in the FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday (December 19), while Liverpool take on West Ham United in the EFL Cup quarterfinals a day later.