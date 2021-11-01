"It would be extraordinary" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi doesn't think he is the favorite for the 2021 Ballon d'Or

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Lionel Messi has opened up on his Ballon d'Or 2021 chances, with the France Football showpiece set to be awarded on the 29th of November. The Argentine great is reportedly one of the frontrunners for the prize, with Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema and Jorginho also believed to be in the running.

In an exclusive interview with Spanish publication Sport, Messi surprisingly revealed that he doesn't think he is the favorite for the Ballon d'Or. The PSG attacker also spoke about his achievements with Argentina, as he spearheaded them to Copa America 2021 triumph to cement his status as one of the greats of the game.

"If I'm honest, I don't think so [the favorite for the Ballon d'Or]. My biggest prize was what I was able to achieve with the national team. After having fought and fought so much for that achievement, it was the best for all it cost."

"If the golden ball arrives it would be extraordinary for what it would mean winning one more. The seventh would be crazy. If not, nothing happens. I have already achieved one of my great goals. I'm very happy about what happened and now that whatever has to happen happens."

Fight and show that anything is possible, says PSG summer signing Lionel Messi ahead of Ballon d'Or ceremony

After speaking about the 2021 Ballon d'Or, Messi had an interesting answer when he was asked how he'd like to be remembered.

"The only thing I always tried is to handle myself with respect and humility, to fight for my dreams and goals. I had to fall many times and not be able to fulfill it. I always decided to get up and try again."

"It happened to me many times with Barcelona and more with Argentina, with many painful defeats. The message to my children and young boys who look at me or follow me to fight for their dreams, fight and show that anything is possible."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Leo Messi on future Barça return to @sport : “Barcelona return? Yes... I’ve always said it that I would love to be able to help the club. I’d love to be a technical secretary at some point. I don't know if it's going to be at Barcelona… I would like to contribute again” 🔴🇦🇷 #FCB Leo Messi on future Barça return to @sport: “Barcelona return? Yes... I’ve always said it that I would love to be able to help the club. I’d love to be a technical secretary at some point. I don't know if it's going to be at Barcelona… I would like to contribute again” 🔴🇦🇷 #FCB

In 2020, Messi became the first player in history to win the Ballon d'Or six times, a staggering achievement even for a player as talented as him. In less than a month, the PSG attacker could be set to break another record, as he looks to get his hands on the prized accolade ahead of some of the most decorated names in world football.

