Twitter explodes as PSG secure comeback win over Lille after taking Lionel Messi off at half-time

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a late 2-1 comeback win over reigning Ligue 1 champions Lille at the Parc des Princes on Friday, despite withdrawing Lionel Messi at half-time. Mauricio Pochettino was without the services of star man Kylian Mbappe and opted to start Messi as a false-nine.
However, the early signs were alarming and set the tone for what proved to be a challenging night for PSG. Messi was robbed off possession just outside Lille's penalty area and the visitors launched a quick counter-attack. PSG were cut wide open at the back but Gianluigi Donnarumma made an excellent save to prevent Burak Yilmaz from breaking the deadlock as early as the first minute.
Jonathan Ikone, who graduated from PSG's academy, then flashed a shot wide for Lille before the hosts could register their first shot on target through Angel Di Maria. Lille were eventually rewarded for their bright start in the 31st minute after Yilmaz teed up Jonathan David. The 21-year-old striker, who scored the only goal in the corresponding fixture last season, directed a low cross from Yilmaz into the roof of PSG's net.
Messi struggled to make an impact for the rest of the first half and was withdrawn at half-time in favor of Mauro Icardi. Pochettino's move did not come as a surprise to many of the fans after the minimal impact made by the PSG superstar during the game.
It remains unclear whether the muscular problem that kept him out of training on Thursday had a part to play in the substitution. But it now means Messi's goal drought in Ligue 1 continues, with the forward failing to find the back of the net in his five appearances so far.
PSG kick-started the comeback courtesy of a goal from Marquinhos in the 74th minute. With just two minutes of normal time remaining, Di Maria, who grabbed the assist for the equalizer, edged PSG ahead after a neat finish off a pass by Neymar.
The result helped PSG bounce back and secure maximum points after their draw against Marseille in their last outing. They continue to lead the points table in Ligue 1 with 31 points from 12 games.
