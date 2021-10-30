Twitter explodes as PSG secure comeback win over Lille after taking Lionel Messi off at half-time

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a late 2-1 comeback win over reigning Ligue 1 champions Lille at the Parc des Princes on Friday, despite withdrawing Lionel Messi at half-time. Mauricio Pochettino was without the services of star man Kylian Mbappe and opted to start Messi as a false-nine.

However, the early signs were alarming and set the tone for what proved to be a challenging night for PSG. Messi was robbed off possession just outside Lille's penalty area and the visitors launched a quick counter-attack. PSG were cut wide open at the back but Gianluigi Donnarumma made an excellent save to prevent Burak Yilmaz from breaking the deadlock as early as the first minute.

Jonathan Ikone, who graduated from PSG's academy, then flashed a shot wide for Lille before the hosts could register their first shot on target through Angel Di Maria. Lille were eventually rewarded for their bright start in the 31st minute after Yilmaz teed up Jonathan David. The 21-year-old striker, who scored the only goal in the corresponding fixture last season, directed a low cross from Yilmaz into the roof of PSG's net.

Messi struggled to make an impact for the rest of the first half and was withdrawn at half-time in favor of Mauro Icardi. Pochettino's move did not come as a surprise to many of the fans after the minimal impact made by the PSG superstar during the game.

It remains unclear whether the muscular problem that kept him out of training on Thursday had a part to play in the substitution. But it now means Messi's goal drought in Ligue 1 continues, with the forward failing to find the back of the net in his five appearances so far.

PSG kick-started the comeback courtesy of a goal from Marquinhos in the 74th minute. With just two minutes of normal time remaining, Di Maria, who grabbed the assist for the equalizer, edged PSG ahead after a neat finish off a pass by Neymar.

The result helped PSG bounce back and secure maximum points after their draw against Marseille in their last outing. They continue to lead the points table in Ligue 1 with 31 points from 12 games.

In the wake of the dramatic result that PSG conjured without any help from their star man Messi, several reactions from across the globe poured in via Twitter. Here are some of the best ones of the lot:

Goal @goal Lionel Messi is substituted at half-time against Lille 😳 Lionel Messi is substituted at half-time against Lille 😳 https://t.co/QCnZntDVt1

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi substituted at half-time against Lille.



He still hasn't scored in Ligue 1 yet this season 😳 Lionel Messi substituted at half-time against Lille.He still hasn't scored in Ligue 1 yet this season 😳 https://t.co/zXiq2XlLpw

Matchday365 @Matchday365 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi vs Lille:



• 45 minutes

• 0 goals

• 0 assists

• 0 shots on target

• 0 dribbles completed

• 0 ground duels won

• 0 fouls won

• 1 key pass



Subbed off at half time 😳 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi vs Lille:• 45 minutes• 0 goals• 0 assists• 0 shots on target• 0 dribbles completed• 0 ground duels won• 0 fouls won• 1 key passSubbed off at half time 😳 https://t.co/Am27cWf2i4

Trey @UTDTrey People always slandering Lionel Messi for no reason, he didn't even play today. People always slandering Lionel Messi for no reason, he didn't even play today.

🇽🇰🇦🇱 @Valv3rdeGOAT lionel Messi and Neymar vs Lille Highlights | 720p | Best players ik the world 🤩🥵 ? Running it back 🎩✨?? lionel Messi and Neymar vs Lille Highlights | 720p | Best players ik the world 🤩🥵 ? Running it back 🎩✨?? https://t.co/MIU2HxRehM

Squawka Football @Squawka This is the first time since 2005/06 Lionel Messi has failed to score or assist at least one league goal by the start of November.



That was the second season of his career. 😳 This is the first time since 2005/06 Lionel Messi has failed to score or assist at least one league goal by the start of November.That was the second season of his career. 😳 https://t.co/hMRK6HlyvI

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes Lionel Messi has the worst conversion rate in Ligue 1 this season (15 shots without a goal)



Imagine if this was Ronaldo .... Lionel Messi has the worst conversion rate in Ligue 1 this season (15 shots without a goal) Imagine if this was Ronaldo .... https://t.co/lj9IyttAo9

Μπρόνσον @michaelpap34 Lionel Messi highlights vs Lille 21/22 || Ballon D'or winner?? || Greatest of all time??? || 1080p Lionel Messi highlights vs Lille 21/22 || Ballon D'or winner?? || Greatest of all time??? || 1080p https://t.co/NUhUBEPu21

Ok pal ™ 🇬🇳 @okpaIV15 Lionel Messi ain’t even the best Argentinian winger at PSG, let alone the best player Lionel Messi ain’t even the best Argentinian winger at PSG, let alone the best player https://t.co/fUK0hsGbWr

Don @Opresii Is Lionel Messi PSG's problem? Let me hear your thoughts.🤔 Is Lionel Messi PSG's problem? Let me hear your thoughts.🤔

Marshall @TheMessiguyy This is not Lionel Messi I refuse to believe that This is not Lionel Messi I refuse to believe that

JEFF TYMER🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Jeff_Tymer_ BREAKING NEWS 🚨



PSG forward Lionel Messi has demanded for the Club to sign Spanish club Eibar to the French league so he could open his league account with goal. BREAKING NEWS 🚨PSG forward Lionel Messi has demanded for the Club to sign Spanish club Eibar to the French league so he could open his league account with goal.

Teaspoon_Official @knust_teaspoon Lionel Messi is an overrated player😪 Lionel Messi is an overrated player😪

JEFF TYMER🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Jeff_Tymer_ Lionel Messi thinks Halloween is today, putting in a Ghostful Performance.. Man is finished Lionel Messi thinks Halloween is today, putting in a Ghostful Performance.. Man is finished https://t.co/jVkuGFAk6l

Twilight🇬🇭🏴‍☠️ @the_marcoli_boy Some grownups still think Lionel Messi should be given the Ballon D'or this season. No real football fan will support this Some grownups still think Lionel Messi should be given the Ballon D'or this season. No real football fan will support this

Safa @NotoriousCheIs Eden Hazard has a Ligue 1 goal more recently than Lionel Messi Eden Hazard has a Ligue 1 goal more recently than Lionel Messi

Mozo Football @MozoFootball 🇦🇷 Ángel Di María against Lille:



🅰️ 1 Assist

⚽️ 1 Goal

🧠 72 Touches

💯 30 Passes

🔑 5 Key Passes

🔐 2 Big Chances Created

🎯 12 Crosses

🚀 2/2 Long Balls



The Argentine stepped up. 😎 🇦🇷 Ángel Di María against Lille:🅰️ 1 Assist ⚽️ 1 Goal🧠 72 Touches💯 30 Passes🔑 5 Key Passes🔐 2 Big Chances Created 🎯 12 Crosses🚀 2/2 Long BallsThe Argentine stepped up. 😎 https://t.co/byy632RdN9

Danilton @Danysleek As Messi was subbed off, PSG equalised and won the match. As Messi was subbed off, PSG equalised and won the match. https://t.co/DeksxbQj2V

Footy Humour @FootyHumour Messi and Neymar trying to relive their Barcelona days for PSG Messi and Neymar trying to relive their Barcelona days for PSG https://t.co/aN51s8UAJ7

Jobaba @iam_jobaba Guess who got subbed off in order for PSG to win Guess who got subbed off in order for PSG to win https://t.co/nLjYKEJ8Kq

Ovie 🃏 @_kingvik Ronaldo has played in 4 different Leagues and has won the golden boot and lots of trophies in each of them



Lionel Messi has played in 1 league in 20+ years, he moved to a new league and he's flopping 😭 Ronaldo has played in 4 different Leagues and has won the golden boot and lots of trophies in each of themLionel Messi has played in 1 league in 20+ years, he moved to a new league and he's flopping 😭 https://t.co/j7A6yQK2Dz

Praise Lete™🎙 @Praizelete Lionel Messi without Barcelona is just a Bukayo Saka Lionel Messi without Barcelona is just a Bukayo Saka https://t.co/FAoriwp3m5

Twilight🇬🇭🏴‍☠️ @the_marcoli_boy Lionel Messi is struggling in Europe's 6th best league and people think he will survive in the EPL. He chose PSG over City for a reason🤣🤣🤣 Lionel Messi is struggling in Europe's 6th best league and people think he will survive in the EPL. He chose PSG over City for a reason🤣🤣🤣

Don @Opresii When is Lionel Messi making his League one debut? When is Lionel Messi making his League one debut?

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Angel Di Maria has always been underrated. At Madrid, it was Cristiano but had it not been for Di Maria, they don't win that 2014 Champions League final. With PSG, it's Neymar and Mbappe but Di Maria's been the one showing up in big Champions League matches. A big game player. Angel Di Maria has always been underrated. At Madrid, it was Cristiano but had it not been for Di Maria, they don't win that 2014 Champions League final. With PSG, it's Neymar and Mbappe but Di Maria's been the one showing up in big Champions League matches. A big game player.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Nived Zenith