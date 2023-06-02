"It would be fantastic" - Robert Lewandowski talks up Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has given a glowing verdict on Lionel Messi's potential return to the club this summer.

Messi continues to be linked with a return to Camp Nou where he became an icon of the game. The Argentine hero scored 672 goals and contributed 303 assists in 778 games with the Blaugrana.

The PSG forward is set to make a decision over his future when the Ligue 1 season concludes after this weekend. He will be leaving the Parc des Princes with his final game coming against Clermont Foot tomorrow (June 3). He has bagged 21 goals and 20 assists in 40 games during his final campaign with the Parisians.

Lewandowski has touched on the speculation regarding Messi's potential return to the club. He said (via Managing Barca):

“We have to wait a few days to see if Leo comes back. We may know more in the next few days. It would be fantastic!”

The 35-year-old has decided he will not be renewing his contract with PSG. There are three realistic options for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner: Barcelona, Inter Miami, or Al Hilal.

Barca have publicly made it clear that they are interested in resigning Lionel Messi. The Catalan giants' manager Xavi has insisted that the Argentine is prepared to rejoin the Blaugrana, saying:

“Leo Messi will decide his future next week. He has 100% my OK to join us. He knows we're ready to welcome him. Nothing has changed, we have chances. We want Leo here. Let him decide. I'm ready to include him in our system.”

However, Al Hilal are proving tough competition for Messi as they are eager to sign the legendary forward. According to L'Equipe, the PSG attacker has reached an agreement on personal terms with the Saudi Pro League giants. He would arrive at King Fahd International Stadium on a two-year contract plus the option of an additional year for a record-breaking €600 million per year salary.

Barcelona are still experiencing financial complications and need to shed €200 million off their wage bill. However, if they were to get their finances together and reunite with Lionel Messi it would be the first time he plays alongside Lewandowski. The Polish striker may flourish with the Argentine's creativity having already bagged 33 goals in 45 games for Xavi's side.

Barcelona's Lewandowski struggled choosing between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in GOAT debate

Lewandowski feels Ronaldo has had to work harder out of the iconic duo.

Barcelona frontman Lewandowski gave his take on the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021. The Pole claimed that the legendary duo have always been at the top of world football during his career, telling Sport BILD:

“In the period since I started playing football at the professional level, Messi and Ronaldo have been at the top. It’s always been a duel between the two. The question between them is simple: who likes which type of player?"

Lewandowski gave his opinion and explained that Ronaldo has had to work harder for success:

“It’s difficult. I respect Cristiano Ronaldo’s hard work. For Messi, everything seems easy. I think Cristiano had to work harder for his success.”

Ronaldo has become a journeyman during his career playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Sporting CP, and now Al Nassr. He has bagged 715 goals and 225 assists in 968 club games. He is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has spent the majority of his career at Barcelona before his 2021 move to PSG. He has scored 710 goals and provided 339 assists in 874 games and is a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Poll : 0 votes