“It would be fantastic to see him back” - Theo Walcott lauds ‘leader’ Aaron Ramsey and talks up Welshman’s Arsenal return

Southampton's Theo Walcott has backed former Arsenal team-mate Aaron Ramsey to make a return to the Gunners.

The Welshman started both of his country’s recent World Cup qualifying matches and scored twice in a 5-1 victory against Belarus. However, Ramsey has struggled for gametime at Juventus this season, a story that has been familiar to him since making the move in February 2019.

Now in his third season for the Serie A giants, Ramsey made 24 appearances in the first season and 22 in his second. Following manager Massimiliano Allegri’s return, Ramsey has struggled for game time following the switch to a double midfield pivot. He competes with the likes of Arthur Melo, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli and Weston McKennie and currently has only three appearances to his name.

Now, in an interview with talkSPORT, his former Arsenal teammate Theo Walcott has backed him to make a return to the Emirates. He said:

“It would be fantastic for him to come back to the Premier League. Some part of me, inside my head thinks that he will love to return to Arsenal. He played very well for Wales last night, but Obviously, a lot of people are on his back in Italy, which I haven’t seen enough of, and so I cannot comment on that. He’s a leader & a workhorse. He’s still playing for his country with so many caps!”

Aaron Ramsey to make a return to Arsenal after struggling to hold down starting spot for Juventus?

Ramsey may not have played at his highest level since making his move to Juventus. However, Arsenal fans will remember the impact the Welshman had during his time at the Emirates. He was one of the last few Arsene Wenger’s young signings that went on to have a successful time with Arsenal.

Apart from Jack Wilshere, Theo Walcott, Ramsey and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Wenger had a long-term record of developing youngsters into world-class players.

Aaron Ramsey won the FA Cup thrice and the Community Shield twice for Arsenal during his 11 seasons. He scored 64 goals in 364 appearances across all competitions.

His most memorable season was the 2013-14 one. Ramsey blew up in the first two months of the Premier League and scored 16 goals across all competitions.

Juventus are almost spoilt for options in midfield, including the 23-year-old Weston McKennie, who has scored thrice in 22 appearances this season. Ramsey might be tempted to heed Walcott’s advice and look for a move away.

While a return to Arsenal makes the most sense due to multiple reasons, he has recently been linked to other English clubs as well. This includes Everton, Wolves, David Moyes’ West Ham United and Patrick Viera’s Crystal Palace.

