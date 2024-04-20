"It was my fault" - Xavi admits he made mistakes in Barcelona's UCL elimination against PSG 

Xavi has accepted he was at fault for his sending-off when Barcelona crashed out of the UEFA Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Blaugrana were knocked out of Europe's elite club competition in the quarterfinals after suffering a 4-1 home loss in the second leg (April 16). They were 3-2 up on aggregate from the first leg but came undone against the Parisians.

This was largely due to Ronald Araujo's 29th-minute red card as Barcelona performed well before going down to 10 men. Tensions boiled over at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in the second half and Xavi saw red.

Trending

Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs dismissed Xavi after the Catalan coach kicked a camera cushion in frustration. That was the second of three red cards for Barca as goalkeeping coach Jose Ramon de la Fuente was also sent off.

Xavi labeled Kovacs a 'disaster' after the defeat but has accepted his behavior got out of control. The Spaniard said (via Managing Barca):

"Getting sent off against PSG? It was my fault. I should have contained myself better. We made many mistakes against PSG, me included."

Expand Tweet

Xavi's frustrations stemmed from Araujo's sending-off, ultimately leading to his side's demise. The Uruguayan defender was the last man when he brought PSG attacker Bradley Barcola down.

Barca will now focus on La Liga where they trail Real Madrid in the title race. They sit second, eight points behind their El Clasico rivals, and have seven games left.

Xavi praises Barcelona's rivals Real Madrid for advancing to UCL quarterfinals

Real Madrid triumphed against Manchester City.

Madrid booked their place in the Champions League semifinals by beating holders Manchester City. Carlo Ancelotti's side won 4-3 on penalties after an enthralling 4-4 draw on aggregate.

The two European giants drew 1-1 in the second leg at the Etihad (April 17). Los Blancos had to be at their best defensively to keep a relentless Cityzens attack at bay.

However, there has been a debate about the manner of Madrid's win and whether it was deserved. Xavi was asked whether he'd be happy with Barcelona advancing to the semifinals with such a performance (via BarcaTimes):

"Would I have wanted to play against PSG like Madrid did against City and go to the semi-final? Real Madrid defended really well and that’s also a part of the game. Madrid’s result is not a coincidence."

Expand Tweet

Madrid are perhaps favorites to win Europe's elite club competition after knocking City out. They face Bayern Munich in the semifinals while PSG clash with Borussia Dortmund after knocking Barcelona out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback