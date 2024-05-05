"It feels different at Arsenal" - Jamie Carragher on title race after Gunners beat Bournemouth

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said Manchester City won't be feeling the pressure following Arsenal's 3-0 mauling of Bournemouth on Saturday (May 4).

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, and Declan Rice saw the Gunners inch closer to the Premier League title. However, Manchester City, more or less, leveled the playing field by defeating Wolves 5-1, with Erling Haaland scoring four goals.

Carragher believes that the North London side are in better shape in the dying embers of the current season than they were in the previous. Last season saw Mikel Arteta's men lose out on the Premier League title by the slimmest of margins despite leading standings for over 200 days.

Be that as it may, the former Liverpool player believes Arsenal's purple patch won't put the Cityzens under any kind of pressure.

Here's what he said (via football.london):

"I don't think so really, you could imagine if it was Arsenal, but it feels different at Arsenal after watching them earlier. A convincing performance and it doesn't feel the same [at Arsenal] as last season but I don't think City get nervous, the results tell you that and not just this season but also seasons gone by."

The Gunners next take on Manchester United on May 12 (Sunday).

Arsenal inching closer to their first Premier League title in over two decades

The road for the Gunners hasn't been as smooth as they would have hoped. Coming off the back of defeats at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League and Aston Villa in the Premier League, it was believed the Gunners may have dropped the ball yet again.

However, they catapulted into consecutive wins, thrashing Chelsea 5-0 and topping that off with a 3-2 win in the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

While on the pitch, Arteta's men look vibrant and the impact the Spaniard has had at the Emirates is also visible with whatever has transpired behind the scenes as well. A case in point would be the signing of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. Despite a rocky start, the players have found their groove, and the harmony is visible on the pitch.

Manchester City, too, have been ruthless despite losing out on a double treble this season. City closed the gap following a massive win (5-1) against Wolves on Saturday. Haaland also took his tally of Premier League goals to 25.

The Gunners have 83 points after 36 games, while City have 82 with a game in hand. Should they win their remaining games, they'll be crowned champions yet again. However, the Gunners would be hoping that City drop points in their subsequent games, while also hoping that they defeat arch-rivals Manchester United next week.