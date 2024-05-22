"It feels like those players are up for sale" - Pundit believes Chelsea are likely to sell 2 key stars after Mauricio Pochettino's exit

Former Chelsea centre-back Jason Cundy reckons the club could sell Conor Gallagher and Trevor Chalobah. While Gallagher played over 50 games this season, Chalobah missed many games due to injury.

The Blues finished sixth in the Premier League, winning their last five games, yet manager Mauricio Pochettino was let go after just one season. More than not returning the club to the UEFA Champions League, the Argentine apparently had irreconceivable differences with the Blues hierarchy regarding player recruitments.

After Pochettino's departure, Cundy reckons Gallagher and Chalobah could also be headed to the exit door (talkSPORT via HITC):

“We saw Mase (Mount) go, and it feels like it is playing out in a similar way, certainly with Conor (Gallagher). Chalobah has been outstanding since he has come back. But he has been as good as anyone defensively. I know he has been back. I think it was February when he made his first appearance. He has been as solid and as reliable as anyone.

“If you are selling the players you want to play. I think Chalobah starts in our best XI. Conor starts. Certainly Pochettino’s best XI. If those players are being sold under your feet. We don’t know. We are speculating, but from what we know and are reading in the press, it feels like those players are up for sale. If the bids are good enough, then they are prepared to listen.”

Gallagher had a solid season, starting 50 of 51 games across competitions, while Chalobah only made his club debut in February.

The key numbers in Chelsea's lone season under Mauricio Pochettino

Former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

In his lone season in charge, Mauricio Pochettino led Chelsea to sixth place in the Premier League and at least the semifinals in both domestic cups. While they lost 1-0 to Liverpool in extra time in the EFL Cup final, the Blues lost 1-0 to holders Manchester City in the FA Cup last-four.

The Argentine managed the Blues in 51 games across competitions, winning 26 and losing 14. His team scored 103 times during this period but conceded 74, including 63 in the Premier League.

Under Pochettino, Cole Palmer registered the most goal contributions (33) in the Premier League last season. Across competitions, the Englishman had an impressive 40 goal contributions (25 goals, 15 assists).