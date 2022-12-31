"It feels like Timo Werner" - Pundit claims Liverpool star Darwin Nunez reminds him of Chelsea flop

Former Republic of Ireland striker turned television pundit Tony Cascarino has claimed that Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez reminds him of Chelsea flop Timo Werner.

Cascarino has said that the Uruguay international might not be a clinical finisher but is a nuisance to opponents with his exceptional work rate.

The former Chelsea striker has claimed that the Liverpool attacker is doing everything right but that his poor finishing is letting him down. Cascarino told talkSPORT:

“I would say the relentless work rate of Nunez has been brilliant again. Okay, he’s not clinical enough and he has to become a better finisher, but his work rate was brilliant last night."

He continued:

“Leicester didn’t like it. I mean [Daniel] Amartey gave him about four or five yards at one stage and got past him with a blistering pace.”

The pundit further said:

“He’s doing everything right. Okay, he’s not because he’s not scoring. But he’s doing everything right getting into the positions to score."

He added:

“Don’t stop doing that and I really feel like he’ll go on a run, he really will do because he’s got such devastating pace."

Michael Owen @themichaelowen I’ve never known a player who does so many great things and so many poor in equal measure. With more experience and good coaching, Darwin Nunez could end up being one of the best in the world. It’ll be fascinating to watch his journey over the next couple of years. I’ve never known a player who does so many great things and so many poor in equal measure. With more experience and good coaching, Darwin Nunez could end up being one of the best in the world. It’ll be fascinating to watch his journey over the next couple of years.

Cascarino has compared Darwin Nunez's situation to that of former Chelsea striker Timo Werner, who also struggled to find his scoring boots for the Blues.

The talkSPORT pundit has also backed Nunez to eventually become a success for the Merseyside giants. He said:

“Liverpool fans are actually really enjoying his performances and they’ll take to him because they love his attitude, his desire to get across the pitch and make other people’s jobs easier."

Cascarino continued:

“He does that really well. Do you know who he reminds me of? Timo Werner. Where he couldn’t buy a goal, his pace was brilliant, he never stopped working his socks off, it’s a little like that scenario."

He added:

“It feels like Timo Werner, there’s a bit more about Nunez I think, I do think he’ll come good. I was never convinced by Timo Werner.”

Nunez has scored nine goals and produced five assists in 18 games for Liverpool since his £64 million move (excluding add-ons) to Anfield from Benfica in the summer.

Timo Werner scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 89 games for Chelsea before leaving the West London outfit in the summer for RB Leipzig.

Liverpool have £62 million bid rejected for Chelsea target

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition | Liverpool have started concrete discussions with Brighton for Moises Caicedo and are willing to pay £60m for the midfielder. [ | Liverpool have started concrete discussions with Brighton for Moises Caicedo and are willing to pay £60m for the midfielder. [ @MachdeportesFM 🚨| Liverpool have started concrete discussions with Brighton for Moises Caicedo and are willing to pay £60m for the midfielder. [@MachdeportesFM] https://t.co/WOxfUQPiki

Liverpool reportedly had a £62 million bid for Chelsea target Moises Caicedo rejected earlier this week. Both Liverpool and Chelsea have been closely monitoring the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder in recent weeks.

Caicedo has been a revelation for Brighton & Hove Albion following his £4.5 million move from his boyhood club, Independiente del Valle, in January 2021.

The midfield dynamo, likened to N'Golo Kante, has made a total of 27 appearances for the Seagulls to date, scoring twice and providing two assists in the process.

Poll : 0 votes