Liverpool have £62 million bid rejected for Chelsea target - Reports

As per Teamtalk, Liverpool had a £62 million bid for Chelsea target Moises Caicedo rejected yesterday.

The report also claims that the Reds are looking to make a second offer for the Ecuador international, with Brighton reportedly demanding £70 million for their valued asset.

Liverpool have already bolstered their squad ahead of the winter transfer window, having signed Cody Gakpo in a £37 million deal.

Jurgen Klopp's side are now looking to bolster their midfield ranks with the signing of Caicedo. However, they could face competition from Chelsea, with Graham Potter also eyeing a reunion with the midfield dynamo.

Caicedo has been a sensation for Brighton & Hove Albion since his £4.5 million move from his boyhood club, Independiente del Valle. The 21-year-old has made a total of 27 appearances for the Seagulls to date, scoring twice and providing two assists in the process.

He has already been capped 28 times for Ecuador, scoring three goals in the process.The youngster impressed for his country in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring once in three games.

As per Teamtalk, Liverpool's priority target remains Jude Bellingham, but a move for the Englishman looks impossible in January.

The Reds are also interested in Argentina's World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who has been courted by Chelsea as well.

Midfield has been an area that has troubled both Chelsea and Liverpool this season, and Caicedo could well be the solution to their glaring midfield issues.

Brighton & Hove Albion are under no pressure to sell Caicedo, who has a contract at the Amex Stadium until the summer of 2025. The Seagulls sold both Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma in the summer and are in strong financial condition.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder picks his next club amid interest from Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea

Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton & Hove Albion is reportedly ready to join Juventus despite interest from Premier League trio Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

The 24-year-old has been on fire for the Seagulls this season, having scored five goals in 14 Premier League games this season.

He was a key player for Argentina as Lionel Scaloni's side won the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The flamboyant playmaker made six appearances, scoring one goal and providing an assist for Angel Di Maria in the final.

The Argentine playmaker looks set to join Juventus in January, despite strong interest from Premier League clubs.

