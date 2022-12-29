Alexis Mac Allister picks club he wants to join as Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea miss out: Reports

Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have been handed a blow in their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentine has reportedly decided he wants to join Juventus.

Mac Allister has become one of Europe's most sought-after midfielders following his exploits for Argentina at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 24-year-old made six appearances, scoring one goal and providing an assist for Angel Di Maria in the final as Argentina lifted the illustrious trophy.

Top Premier League sides have taken notice of Mac Allister's impressive performances this season, including Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

He has made 14 appearances across competitions for Brighton, scoring five goals.

Squawka @Squawka Alexis Mac Allister is the only player in the Premier League this season to make 20+ tackles, 20+ interceptions and win 20+ fouls.



However, the Premier League trio could miss out on the Argentine, with Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Express) reporting that the midfielder wants to join Juventus.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have reportedly identified Mac Allister as a key target for the January transfer window.

Sport Mediaset reports that Juve are prepared to part with Weston McKennie to secure the signature of either Mac Allister or free agent Isco.

The Argentine joined Brighton from Argentinos Juniors in 2019 for €8 million.

He has made 86 appearances, scoring 13 goals and contributing six assists.

Transfermarkt value Mac Allister at €42 million, and he has three years left on his contract at the Amex Stadium.

Glen Johnson predicts where Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea will finish in the league

Johnson believes Jurgen Klopp's side won't make the top four.

Johnson was tasked with predicting the outcome of the top-four race just before Premier League football returned this week.

Arsenal are currently top of the league, with Liverpool sixth and Chelsea in eighth.

Graham Potter's Blues have endured a difficult period recently, going without a win in five league fixtures.

But they returned to winning ways on Tuesday, December 27, with a 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

Johnson expects Potter's men to finish in the top four despite their struggles and to be joined by Arsenal, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur.

He told GGRecon that City and the Gunners would definitely be in the mix:

"Obviously, Manchester City and Arsenal. For the other two spaces I’m going to go to Chelsea, and I really want to say Liverpool, but I’m really not sure."

Johnson then tipped Spurs to secure Champions League qualification:

"I’m going to say Tottenham for fourth, which hurts me to say, but if I had to put my money on it, I’d say Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham."

Liverpool made a worrying start to the campaign but bounced back and have risen up the table.

They are on a three-game winning run, but Johnson feels Tottenham and Chelsea will pip them to a top-four finish.

