"It is a gift to have him" - Mauricio Pochettino lauds Kylian Mbappe after brilliant display against Reims

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe has earned praise from Mauricio Pochettino after his double fired the Parisians to victory in their most recent Ligue 1 clash with Reims at the weekend.

The tactician remarked at the end of the game:

"He [Mbappe] is here with us and we are happy with him. He is an important player and it is a gift to have him with us. He is out player. But you know the business, it's full of rumors. Our president and our director are very clear."

🔎 | FOCUS



Kylian Mbappé impressed tonight against Stade de Reims, in what could be his final PSG appearance:



👌 57 touches

⚽️ 2 goals

🥅 5 shots/2 on target

🔭 1/1 acc. long balls

👟 32/39 acc. passes

💨 2/3 succ. dribbles

⚔️ 6/9 duels won

📈 8.5 SofaScore rating#SDRPSG pic.twitter.com/BstNwIWGPV — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) August 29, 2021

Kylian Mbappe's teammate Marquinhos, who made his first start of the season during the encounter, also spoke about the Frenchman:

"We don't even try to ask him [Mbappe] about his future. He has his goals, but if we think about ourselves, we want him to stay. And if he stays, he will help us a lot."

"Our attack is magic, but he does not make us forget the others. It is important to have an efficient team. The season is long," the defender added.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti added:

"Of course I want him to stay. We like to play with the strongest. We didn't discover Kylian today. He has been scoring a lot of goals for a few years. He is a phenomenon, we are very happy with him."

2 - Kylian Mbappé has scored his last 2 headed goals with Paris Saint-Germain (against Brest et Reims), as many as his 132 first goals with PSG in all competitions. Helmet. pic.twitter.com/OM77P5NhWK — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 29, 2021

Kylian Mbappe has been heavily linked with a departure from Paris Saint-Germain over the last couple of weeks, with reports suggesting he is angling towards a move to Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has made it clear to the Parisians' hierarchy that he will not commit his future to the club as he is determined to take on a new challenge elsewhere.

Kylian Mbappe could leave Paris Saint-Germain in a last-gasp transfer this summer

What will happen to Kylian Mbappe this summer?

With Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo having confirmed Kylian Mbappe wants to leave this summer, there's a huge chance the attacker could've played his last game for the club.

Real Madrid are said to have submitted a bid to sign the forward. It remains to be seen how the Ligue 1 giants will respond. It is worth noting that there's only one year left on Kylian Mbappe's contract at the Parc des Princes, meaning he will become a free agent at the end of the season if he's not sold as soon as possible.

