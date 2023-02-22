"It gives me the motivation" - Manchester United's £100M target claims interest from big clubs has pushed him to do better

Manchester United target Victor Osimhen has admitted that interest from big clubs motivates him. The Nigerian striker has been in top form this season for Napoli and has a £100 million valuation.

Chelsea and Arsenal have also been linked with the striker, who has scored 18 goals in Serie A this season. The Napoli star scored his first UEFA Champions League goal this season on Tuesday night against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Speaking to the media, Osimhen admitted that he is aware of the interest from the top clubs. He added that it drives him to do better and said:

"When you are doing so well, top clubs around the world are watching, mostly in the top five leagues. And to be able to be attract interest from these top clubs shows that I am doing great and it gives me the motivation to do even more for myself and my team."

However, the Nigerian star is focused on Napoli and added:

"But I am focused on Napoli right now and they have the final say. I just want to help my team to win matches and win trophies. At the end of the season, we will see what is going to happen, but that is not up to me. It is for the club to decide."

Manchester United target wants to win trophies with Napoli

Victor Osimhen is determined to win trophies at Napoli before thinking about Manchester United and other clubs. He claims that being the top scorer is not his aim as trophies with the team are his ultimate goals.

He said:

"Being the highest goalscorer is actually not my main priority. The team comes first before my personal ambition. If I win it, that's fine but what I want to do is try to win trophies with my team. As long as the team is winning, it doesn't matter to me who gets the goals or whether I win top scorer or not."

Osimhen continued:

"To be able to win something with this club, and with the kind of talent we have, will be glorious for the club and the fans."

Manchester United are in the market for a striker after releasing Cristiano Ronaldo in November.

