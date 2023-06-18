"It gives us a lot. Hope he stays" - PSG star addresses Kylian Mbappe's future amid Real Madrid links

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Fabian Ruiz hoped Kylian Mbappe stays at the club amidst links with a Real Madrid move this summer.

Mbappe recently announced that he won't sign the clause in his contract that extends his stay in Paris by a year after 2024. He could now become a free agent next year.

Since his announcement, there has been a lot of speculation regarding the Frenchman's future. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that PSG want to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer rather than lose him for free next year. Real Madrid have again been heavily linked with the forward.

Amidst all these links, Ruiz has stated that he hopes the Frenchman stays at the club and hailed his contributions to the team.

“I haven’t spoken to him,” Ruiz said (via PSGTalk). “I know the same as everyone else, what I’ve read. He said he’s staying, he wants to stay another year in Paris and it’s a privilege to have him as a partner. It gives us a lot. Hope he stays.”

Ruiz joined PSG from Napoli last summer and has shared the pitch with Kylian Mbappe 33 times, combining for one goal. Overall, he registered three goals and three assists in 37 games across competitions for the club.

Jose Luis Chilavert believes PSG's Kylian Mbappe will be a flop outside Europe

Former Paraguay goalkeeper Jose Luis Chilavert has claimed that Kylian Mbappe will be 'average' in South American leagues. Speaking on Futbol de los grandos radio show, he stated that the Frenchman is 'predictable' and the defenders will be able to stop him comfortably in Brazil.

"I would like to see him running at altitude in La Paz or Quito, or playing away in Brazil. Here he would be an average player, he's predictable. Obviously he has an advantage with his speed, but with a defender blowing his neck we can control him calmly," Chilavert said.

Kylian Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world right now. He is even tipped by many to take over the mantle from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to be the next footballing icon.

The 24-year-old forward has scored 244 goals and provided 116 assists in 325 games for PSG and AS Monaco.

He also won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France and helped them reach the win 2022 FIFA World Cup final. He won the Golden Boot at the tournament in Qatar with eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final.

