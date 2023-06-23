"It goes in the direction of history" – French pundit offers opinion on Kylian Mbappe's PSG future amid Real Madrid interest

RMC Sport journalist Xavier Grimault has asserted that Kylian Mbappe will depart Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for Real Madrid this summer.

Mbappe, 24, has recently re-emerged as a Los Blancos target after he confirmed that he has no intention to extend his contract beyond 2024. He has been rumored to leave on a permanent basis this summer as the Parisians are unwilling to lose him on a free transfer next summer.

According to PSG Community, Real Madrid are willing to dish out a fee worth €200 million plus €50 million in bonuses to sign the striker this summer. Their president Florentino Perez have been in contact with Parisians owner Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in the recent past.

Speaking to Canal Supporters, Grimault shared his thoughts on the transfer saga involving the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. He elaborated:

"Real Madrid will not put forward €200 million yet. There was a first proposal at €120 million; there will surely be others. I'm not saying that I want him to leave, but it goes in the direction of history. The Emir of Qatar said, 'Either he extends before training resumes or he will be sold,' and I believe he will be sold soon enough."

Grimault claimed that the former AS Monaco man is in full control of his situation at PSG and could finally move to Madrid soon. He added:

"The PSG project is no longer the same in turn right now. Mbappe has all the cards in hand. Before leaving, Lionel Messi urged him to leave too. He wanted him to join Barcelona... if not Real Madrid. But all of that, like I said, goes with the flow of history."

So far, Mbappe has scored a staggering 212 goals and contributed 98 assists in 260 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions.

Real Madrid identify two alternative targets to PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe: Reports

According to Todofichajes, Real Madrid have included Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez to their list as two options behind PSG's Kylian Mbappe. They are ready to splash €90 million to sign one of them.

Alvarez, 23, has emerged as a reliable striker since joining Manchester City from River Plate for £14 million in 2022. He registered 17 goals and five assists in 2524 minutes, spread across 49 matches last term.

Martinez, on the other hand, has been at the peak of his powers for Inter Milan for the past four seasons. The 25-year-old scored 28 goals and provided 11 assists in 57 appearances his his club last campaign.

