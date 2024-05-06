“It goes without saying” - Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham names one trophy he would like to win

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham recently said that the UEFA Champions League is the one trophy he would like to win with Los Blancos. The Englishman has already bagged the 2023-24 Supercopa de España, and the 2023-24 La Liga title in his maiden season at Santiago Bernabéu.

So far, the 20-year-old has scored 22 goals and provided 10 assists in 38 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos. The midfielder said that as a Real Madrid player, you "have to" win the Champions League.

"One trophy I’d like to win? Probably the Champions League. It goes without saying, when you are a Real Madrid player, you have to win the Champions League," Bellingham said (via Madrid Xtra).

Real Madrid have the most UEFA Champions League titles in the world, 14, with their last one coming in the 2021-2022 season. The closest club, AC Milan, have seven Champions League titles.

Los Blancos are still alive in the 2023-24 Champions League and could lift their record-extending 15th title this season.

On April 30, Madrid faced Bayern Munich in the first leg of the semi-final, which ended in a 2-2 draw at Allianz Arena. The second leg of the semi-final between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich is slated for May 8 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Jude Bellingham mentions Real Madrid duo as the best players he has played with

Jude Bellingham named Los Blancos' midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric as the best players he has played with in his career. The Englishman said:

"Best players I’ve played with? Toni Kroos or Luka Modrić."

Modric and Kroos are considered two of the best midfielders in the history of the game. They have been together at Real Madrid since 2014 and formed an incredible trio alongside Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who left for Manchester United in 2022.

Bellingham will be hoping to learn as much as he can from Modric and Kroos before they depart Los Blancos.