Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Leny Yoro boost, Manchester United agree Andriy Lunin deal, and more - May 6, 2024

Real Madrid are preparing for their upcoming Champions League semifinals second leg against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, May 8, at the Santiago Bernabeu. The tie is evenly poised at 2-2 from the first leg at the Allianz Arena last week.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their plans to sign Leny Yoro this summer. Elsewhere, Manchester United have reached an agreement with Andriy Lunin regarding a move this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 6, 2024.

Real Madrid receive Leny Yoro boost

Real Madrid have received a boost in their efforts to secure the services of Leny Yoro this summer. According to journalist Mario Cortegana, Lille would prefer to sell their prized asset to Los Blancos instead of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The French defender has been in fantastic form this season for his club, registering 41 appearances across competitions, all but four of which have been starts.

His efforts have turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu, where a new defender is fast emerging as a priority. The La Liga giants are likely to bid adieu to Nacho Fernandez this summer, with the veteran defender heavily linked with a move to the MLS. David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are also on the wrong side of 30, and Carlo Ancelotti wants a young face to become Eder Militao's long-term partner.

Yoro has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job, but there's intense competition for the player's signature. The Frenchman is also wanted at the Parc des Princes, but Lille would prefer to sell the 18-year-old to a foreign club. This will be music to the ears of the Real Madrid hierarchy. The player's contract expires in 2025, but the Spanish champions want him this year. Lille are set to demand €60m for Yoro, but Los Blancos will be hoping to get him for less.

Manchester United agree Andriy Lunin deal

Andriy Lunin has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Andriy Lunin ahead of a possible move this summer, according to Nacional. The Ukrainian goalkeeper has been outstanding this season, rising to the task of filling Thibaut Courtois' shoes. The Belgian missed almost the entire season with injuries but is now back to full fitness.

Courtois made his first appearance of the season against Cadiz on Saturday, registering a clean sheet in a 3-0 win. His return to action relegated Lunin to the bench, as was always expected. The 25-year-old is aware that his heroics this season won't earn him a place in the starting XI ahead of the Belgian and is now considering his options. Lunin's contract with the La Liga giants expires in 2025 and recent reports suggested that the club are keen to extend his stay.

However, it now appears that the Ukrainian has rejected Los Balncos' offer for a new deal as he wants assurances of regular football. The Red Devils are looking for a new goalkeeper amid Andre Onana's struggles. Lunin has been identified as the ideal choice for the role and the Premier League giants have apparently convinced him to move to Old Trafford. Unless the player signs a new deal, Real Madrid will be compelled to cash in on him this summer.

Kylian Mbappe to Los Blancos a done deal, says journalist

Kylian Mbappe is widely expected to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer

Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid is almost done, according to journalist Abdellah Boulma. The French superstar's contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of this season and he has decided not to sign an extension. Los Blancos are apparently in talks with the player's entourage regarding a Bosman move this summer.

The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and have failed to secure his services on two previous occasions. As such, the club are treading carefully this year, although they remain determined to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu. Recent reports have suggested that negotiations are progressing smoothly and a move is likely to materialize at the end of this campaign.

Speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Xtra, Boulma appeared to confirm those rumours.

“You can already book a kit & print his name on it,” said Boulma.

Mbappe has appeared 45 times across competitions this season for the Parisians, registering 43 goals and 10 assists.