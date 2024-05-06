Kylian Mbappe recommends PSG midfielder to Real Madrid as Luka Modric's replacement: Reports

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly advised Real Madrid to replace Luka Modric with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Vitinha.

Mbappe, 25, is headed for the Santiago Bernabeu this summer when his contract with the Parisians expires. The French superstar's move to the La Liga giants will be confirmed when the season concludes.

However, Fichajes.net reports that the Frenchman has recommended Real Madrid consider swooping for his PSG teammate Vitinha, 24. The Portuguese midfielder has impressed this season, registering nine goals and five assists in 43 games across competitions.

Modric's future is uncertain as his contract with Los Blancos expires this summer. The 38-year-old has been a hero at the Bernabeu but his 12-year spell in the Spanish capital is seemingly ending.

Vitinha could be an astute option to replace the Croatian legend as he boasts versatility and has forged a fine partnership with Kylian Mbappe. The 15-cap Portugal international has played at central and defensive midfield this season and on both wings.

The Portuguese joined PSG from FC Porto in July 2022 for €41.5 million. His current market value is €45 million (per Transfermarkt) and he has three years left on his contract.

Vitinha's bond with Mbappe has grown throughout his stay at the Parc des Princes He hailed his teammate as a 'phenomenon' earlier this season (via All Football):

"It's a privilege to play with all these great players. Kylian is a phenomenon. We're here to help him and he's here to help us too."

Real Madrid are expected to bolster their squad further once Kylian Mbappe arrives. Carlo Ancelotti will build on a season where they've won La Liga, and the Supercopa de Espana and could become UEFA Champions League winners.

Real Madrid are warned not to play PSG's Kylian Mbappe in No.9 position

Kylian Mbappe struggled to impress leading the line at Signal Iduna Park.

Kylian Mbappe's arrival at Madrid has been a long time coming as he's been tracked by Los Merengues throughout his PSG stay. Ancelotti must now decide where he plays the Parisians' all-time top scorer.

Spanish journalist Julio Maldonado feels Mbappe doesn't excel in the No.9 role compared to his usual left-wing position. He alluded to his performance in the Ligue 1 giants' 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal (via Defensa Central):

"The truth is that I think that position of No. 9 harms him... In a match of this level he has to do more… When PSG’s level improves somewhat, the French club has reasons to be optimistic, but Mbappé looks uncomfortable in that No. 9 position."

Mbappe has been in red-hot form this season, posting 43 goals and 10 assists in 45 games across competitions. The 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner is expected to be Real Madrid's No.9 next season and Vinicius Junior will continue on the left flank.