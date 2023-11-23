"It is going to be extremely close" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Manchester City vs Liverpool

Pundit Chris Sutton has predicted a narrow 2-1 win for Manchester City when they host Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday (25 November) at the Etihad.

The two teams are neck-and-neck in the league table after 13 matches, with second-placed Liverpool trailing Manchester City by a solitary point. The Reds have 27 points to their name and lead Arsenal on goal difference.

Giving his prediction in his BBC column, Sutton wrote:

"I think these teams will finish the season in the top two. Every time they meet, it makes for such an intriguing game. Liverpool carry such a threat through Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez has been on fire for Uruguay this week - scoring three goals in total against Argentina and Bolivia..."

The former Premier League striker added:

"City won't change their approach though, because they don't take a backward step against anyone. I'd expect them to dominate possession, and of course they will play on the front foot even though they know Liverpool can hurt them on the break."

Sutton pointed out that Manchester City have won all 23 games at the Etihad this year, and concluded:

"Home advantage will definitely help, though Pep Guardiola's side have won all 23 of their games at Etihad Stadium so far this year and their draw with Everton on 31 December 2022 was the last time they failed to win there, in any competition.

"That's the main reason why I am going for them to just about edge this one and find a way to win but, whether Haaland plays or not, it is going to be extremely close."

Manchester City come into this game on the back of a 4-4 league draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City beat Liverpool 4-1 at the Etihad last season

Liverpool are the only team to have stopped Manchester City from winning the Premier League title in the last six seasons.

But the 2022-23 campaign was arguably one to forget for Jurgen Klopp's men. They finished fifth in the table and one of their lowest moments of the season came in April when the Cityzens put four past them at the Etihad in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah's 17th-minute opener was followed by four goals from Pep Guardiola's side as the Reds were completely outplayed on the day. Liverpool did win their home game against the Cityzens at Anfield last season but lost 3-2 in the League Cup away from home in December last year.

The Reds have also not beaten the Cityzens at the Etihad in the league since November 2015.