"It has gone quiet" - Fabrizio Romano explains why Benjamin Sesko to Arsenal rumors have cooled down

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has explained why speculations surrounding Benjamin Sesko’s potential move to Arsenal have recently gone quiet, despite weeks of strong links between the RB Leipzig striker and the North London club.

Ad

For much of the early summer transfer window, Arsenal were reported to be frontrunners in the race to sign Sesko. The Gunners, in search of a long-term solution to their center-forward issues, have had the Slovenian international on their radar in the last 12 months. Sesko was quite impressive for Leipzig in the 2024-25 campaign, scoring 21 goals and providing six assists in 45 appearances across competitions.

However, recent weeks have seen a notable drop in reports linking Sesko with a move to the Emirates. As per a report that emerged from The Sun, Leipzig valued the 22-year-old at around £70 million, but negotiations between both parties appear to have stalled. Explaining the decline in Arsenal’s interest, Romano stated that the Gunners have temporarily turned their attention to Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyökeres. He said (via GiveMeSport):

Ad

Trending

“At the moment, it has gone quiet as the focus is on Gyokeres.”

Viktor Gyökeres enjoyed a phenomenal campaign with Sporting CP last season, scoring 54 goals and providing 13 assists in 52 appearances for the Portuguese club. According to a report from Record, the Swede has agreed to reduce his wages in order to facilitate a move to the Emirates Stadium. He has reportedly agreed terms with the Gunners, and he is keen on the move.

Ad

Arsenal to approach Chelsea for 23-year-old star after FIFA Club World Cup – Reports

Arsenal will reportedly hold direct talks with Chelsea after the conclusion of the FIFA Club World Cup to discuss a deal for Noni Madueke. Madueke has emerged as a top target for the Gunners in recent weeks. Mikel Arteta’s side are poised for a summer of rebuilding, as they are set to strengthen every area of their squad.

Ad

Madueke was a substitute in Chelsea’s last two games at the Club World Cup, which could be a signal that the player may no longer be in Enzo Maresca’s plans. According to Sky Sports, Arsenal will formally approach Chelsea over the signing of Madueke once the FIFA Club World Cup is over. Madueke is open to the move and has reportedly agreed to a five-year contract with the north London club.

As per Fabrizio Romano, there is a gap in valuation between the two clubs, but negotiations are expected to continue to determine if and how a deal can be reached.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More