"It was a great opportunity for us" - Manchester United's Erik ten Hag explains why he signed Mason Mount from Chelsea in the summer

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists the opportunity to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea was one he couldn't turn down.

Mount had a year left on his contract with his boyhood club and was the subject of interest from United, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich, per The Athletic. The 24-year-old opted to join Ten Hag's Red Devils in a £60 million deal including add-ons.

However, Mount has struggled in the early stages of his Manchester United career. The England international has managed just one assist in 12 games across competitions and has failed to nail down a place in Ten Hag's starting XI.

Ten Hag was asked about signing Mount from Chelsea ahead of the two sides' clash tonight (December 6) at Old Trafford. He said that the move had nothing to do with the playmaker's previous spell out on loan at Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem (via United Zone):

"For me, Mount was one of the most attractive young players in the Premier League going out of contract with one year left. It was a great opportunity for us to sign a very good 24-year-old player. That was nothing to do with the Eredivisie."

Many had concluded that Ten Hag's pursuit of Mount stemmed from his loan spell in the Netherlands with Vitesse. He impressed with 14 goals and 10 assists in 39 games during the 2017-18 campaign. The United boss was in charge of Dutch giants Ajax at the time.

Mount returned to Stamford Bridge following that loan and became an important member of Chelsea's team. He made 195 appearances for the Blues' senior team, bagging 33 goals and 37 assists.

However, the English midfielder struggled last season, with just three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions. That form led to many questioning Manchester United's decision to sign Mount.

Manchester United's Mason Mount won't face his former club Chelsea

Mason Mount won't be available to face the Blues.

Mount will miss out on a reunion with Chelsea tonight as he's sidelined with a calf issue. It's the second injury he's suffered since moving to Manchester United in the summer.

The former Blues playmaker's transfer was met with outrage from the Stamford Bridge faithful. He'd risen through the youth ranks at Cobham and is a fan of the west Londoners.

Mount released a statement about his departure on his Instagram account. He stated:

"I know some of you won’t be happy with my decision, but it’s what’s right for me at this moment in my career."

The one-time UEFA Champions League winner will have to wait to make his first appearance against his former club. That could come at Stamford Bridge when the two Premier League heavyweights meet on April 3.